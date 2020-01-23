New Site native Cory Clark wants to give back to his community as he serves Place 4 on the New Site Town Council.
The council unanimously approved Clark to take over the vacant seat previously held by Leslie Wingler at its meeting Tuesday.
“I got two young children so they’re going to be coming up in the community,” Clark said. “I wanted to be able to give back to the community, make sure they got a good place to grow up and a good place to live and maybe somewhere they might want to go back someday.”
Clark will work with the city’s community relations position and he wants more people to get involved in the town.
“We always got people trying to move here especially for the (Tallapoosa County) School System so we definitely want to get people excited about New Site and hopefully get some more things going,” Clark said. “It’s a good feeling to know the council has confidence in me and enough for them to believe in me.”
The council expressed it was a tough decision between Clark and resident Blake Sherrer. Councilmember Michael East announced he will not run for re-election this November so Sherrer can still run for the council.
East told candidates there are always opportunities even if they don’t get selected to the council seat.
Clark, who will be sworn in Feb. 3, has serving in his blood as his father, Barry Clark, served on the New Site Town Council for 28 years.
Wingler resigned due to insurance issues which Mayor Phil Blasingame said the town has resolved by hiring someone who wouldn’t have to pay $1,300 on the town’s insurance.
“We learned a lot from that insurance thing and we’re not going to ever let that happen again,” Blasingame said. “It’s unfortunate but we figured out what we’re supposed to do there.”
The council also voted to raise the mayor’s salary from $275 to $400 a month and to continue paying council members $120 per month. Councilmember Toby Hanson said he isn’t in the position for the money.
“I don’t know if I feel like I’ve done enough to have a raise for sure,” Hanson said. “We all took the job knowing what the pay was to begin with.”
The council voted 3-1 with all in favor but Hanson, who thought a decision on the mayor and council salaries needed to be held off.
Councilmembers Bill Daniel and Mickey Carter said the mayor’s salary should be adjusted because the position entails so much.
“I know our mayor has went numbers of times to different workshops at night,” Carter said. “I think the mayor needs a raise.”
The mayor’s salary has not been adjusted since 2000 and the council’s hasn’t been adjusted since 2008. The new salaries take effect after the November election.
“You don’t do this job for the money,” Blasingame said. “We understand that but at the same time (in respect) to the people who may consider running or the people who are incumbent you want to know what the pay scale is because that means something too.”
In other action, the town council:
• Heard the fiscal year 2018-19 audit
• Unanimously approved participating in the Municipal Intercept Services, a no-expense debt recovery program, offered through the Alabama League of Municipalities
• Unanimously approved recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
• Was updated on the medical clinic and pharmacy grant process. Blasingame has not heard from the tribes about building the clinic and holding off from the next step of informing the public by posting around town will expire today. The town needs to clear with tribes it isn’t building on burial ground and sent letters to tribes Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town and Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. Between Feb. 17 and 24 the town will receive approval to bid the project.
• Was updated on the senior center grant process. Blasingame talked to the architect last week from McKee and Associates and said the group is doing preliminaries. He hopes the town gets clear approval Feb. 17.