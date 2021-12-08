The lion's share of cost for sidewalk improvements around the new municipal complex and neighboring soccer complex in Alexander City will come from state and federal funding.
The Alexander City City Council approved a measure allowing for the city match funding for 20 percent of the $694,000 project.
“About every two years we have a [Transportation Alternatives Program] grant from [Alabama Department of Transportation],” Alexander City community development director Al Jones told the council Monday. “It’s a 80 percent grant with the city providing $138,000 of matching funds.”
The council passed both a construction and design resolutions. The project will include a sidewalk near the new Chick-fil-A that developer Liscotti is providing the funding for.
Liscotti brought Chick-fil-A to the city last year after several years of discussions.
Councilmembers were proud to see new sidewalks especially in the much used soccer complex.
“I would like to thank the city for getting the final stretch of sidewalk to the soccer complex,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “There are plenty of parents and grandparents that will be happy to see that.”
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Nov. 15 meeting
• Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with RiverTree Systems Inc. The company has served the city for the last three years helping recover $22,000 in lost business license revenue while only charging the city about $6,400.
• Approved applying for a Assistance to Firefighters Grant of hoses, appliances and nozzles. If awarded the $55,000 grant the city would have to match 5 percent — $2,612.
Mayor Woody Baird was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
