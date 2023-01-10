Jan. 9, 2023 Alexander City City Council
The council specifically authorized Mayor Woody Baird to enter into a memorandum with the Alabama State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) for the installation of a new sewer line. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City City Council unanimously approved Monday the installation of a new sewer line connecting Wind Creek State Park to Alexander City.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

