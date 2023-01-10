The council specifically authorized Mayor Woody Baird to enter into a memorandum with the Alabama State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) for the installation of a new sewer line.
The Alexander City City Council unanimously approved Monday the installation of a new sewer line connecting Wind Creek State Park to Alexander City.
The council specifically authorized Mayor Woody Baird to enter into a memorandum with the Alabama State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) for the installation of a new sewer line at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 128.
According to the agreement, the partnership is to facilitate necessary investments in sewer infrastructure, with both parties wishing to partner to develop a new sewer line to connect Wind Creek State Park to the City of Alexander City in an effort to improve the park’s wastewater treatment plant.
Before voting, Council President Buffy Colvin asked if the council required any discussion regarding the agreement, of which only CouncilmemberEric Browncommented.
“The need the state park has will help us pay off this project quicker so it’s a win-win for both parties,” he said.
Based on the agreement, the scope of the joint infrastructure initiative will enable the installation of a new six-inch sewer line, lift station, and appurtenances at Wind Creek State Park along Highway 128 (Coven Abbett Hwy) to the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 128.
The parties will utilize the engineering services already associated with a city sewer line extension project, which runs parallel to Highway 63.
Funding for the proposed project is through a grant awarded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The general estimate of the cost of construction will be developed by the City of Alexander City and approved by ADCNR.
According to the agreement, the total cost of construction after the project has been bid will then be reviewed and approved by ADCNR.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• The City of Alexander City voted to recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
• Declared personal property as surplus and no longer needed for public use.
• Entered into an executive session to discuss an economic development opportunity.
• Entered into an executive session to hear charges brought against a public employee.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
