Civitan International is expanding to the Lake Martin area, and is currently looking for active members.
Civitan is an organization of local service clubs dedicated to helping communities, and providing service opportunities for residents.
Civitan membership offers service projects, education of community needs, leadership development and network opportunities. In the past, the group has helped youth, veterans and first responders and people with disabilities.
With active clubs across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa, the international club is now looking to call Tallapoosa County another home. The group is creating a local chapter in the form of the Lake Martin Civitan Club.
For Lake Martin, leaders already have several service projects in the works, including both a food drive and city cleanup this fall. Other projects planned include building handicap ramps throughout the area, Camp ASCCA workdays and involvement with theTallapoosa County Girls Ranch.
Interested participants can learn more at the group’s first official meetingTuesday, August 23. A pre-chapter meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. that day at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact Brian Dix at 256-404-5858.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.