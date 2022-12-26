Cooper Rec senior citizen group

President Annie L. Kendrick, Treasury Laura Shelton and Secretary Angela McKinney of the Copper Recreational Senior Citizens Organization donates to Tallapoosa DHR toys for Christmas.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Two meetings in, the Cooper Recreational Senior Citizens Organization has already started their first community activity.

