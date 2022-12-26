Two meetings in, the Cooper Recreational Senior Citizens Organization has already started their first community activity.
The senior organization donated toys to the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources to sponsor three children for Christmas. Annie L. Kendrick, president of the senior citizen organization, said at their second meeting they knew they wanted to do something special for Christmas.
“The mindset that I have is that I'm willing to share. I want to be a giver,” Kendrick said. “I always said I'd rather give than to receive.”
At that meeting, a former member of DHR was there, and they were able to be a point of contact between the two entities. However, this is not all the senior organization has in store.
Kendrick said this group is about keeping seniors active in the community. While they are based in the Cooper Rec, people from all parts of the area are welcome from both Tallapoosa and Coosa County.
“I'm in and out at church and different activities, but I don't see them (other senior citizens) no more,” she said. “It's like I’m pacing the world and the location of Alex City, Tallapoosa County, and Goodwater and Coosa County, and nobody's out there, but me. I said, ‘where are all the people?’ So, I want to bring our life back to activities.”
Kendrick said she has had involvement with other senior citizen groups, one of which gave her the opportunity to go to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and being able to travel gave her the release that she needed. She said she then realized she could provide the same thing right here.
She started with making some flyers and handing them out. Kendrick said she went church to church of any religion or race, putting the flyers in their door.
They had 13 people at the first meeting and about 15 at the second. Kendrick said at the next meeting, she is aiming to have members pledge $100 toward the group. This will allow them to go on some trips and prepare to do some outreach for the community.
Kendrick said the goal is to keep people active. This could be in the form of donation drives, creating scholarship programs, three-day trips or simply having a meal together.
“I want us to love on each other, to help each other,” Kendrick said. “If you see one of the senior citizens anywhere, if they look like they are struggling, I don't care what they say about you afterwards: stop and help. Lend your helping hand to that person.”
The senior citizens organization is sponsored by Tallapoosa County Commissioner, T.C. Coley, and their next meeting will be Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cooper Rec. For more information, individuals can also reach out to Kendrick at (256) 749-1314.