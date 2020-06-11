The current Reeltown Elementary School was built in 1929 and has outgrown its outdated technology and architecture and exceeded its capacity as the student population continues to expand.
A new facility is slated for the plot behind Reeltown High School with state-of-the-art technology and a modernized design.
“There is not a closet or empty space in the entire building that is not being utilized,” RES principal Ray Porter said. “This elementary school once housed (kindergarten) through 12th grade and now we have over 500 students just in pre-K through sixth grade.”
The school is maxed out on capacity and had to reclaim any possible space it could including a band storage area, cheerleader practice area and more, to convert to classrooms.
“It’s a good thing though; it means we’re doing things the right way at Reeltown Elementary,” Porter said.
Luckily, the community is starting to see the idea of a larger, improved facility come to fruition.
“We started moving earth but we’re probably about 18 months away from completion,” Porter said. “We are in the process of finally getting to see dirt being moved and the community to see the realization of this project.”
There will be a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. June 26.
This capital project is part of a number in the works with the Tallapoosa County Schools thanks to the 1-cent sales tax committed for the next 30 years.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved a bid under budget April 27 by First Team Construction for the new elementary school.
With five bids in the ring, First Team Construction out of Auburn came in lowest at $12,551,100, which equates to $185 per square foot, according to superintendent Joe Windle.
“This building will be quite an upgrade and an exciting event for all of us,” Porter said. “It will still service grades pre-K to sixth.”
The new elementary school will have its own entrance and a separate auditorium/gym from the high school that will also double as a community weather bunker.
“The auditorium will be built to code as a weather shelter,” Porter said. “Right now the auditorium is shared with the high school so on rainy days it really puts a strain on things. That will be alleviated with its own auditorium.”
The elementary and high school will not be connected and stand alone as different buildings with separate parking lots.
“This also allows us an opportunity to put both schools on the same side of the road so when children start at pre-K they see where they will eventually graduate from in front of them,” Porter said.
The classrooms will have 21st century technology with touchscreens in each and an upgraded façade.
“Now the students will have something to be proud of and to be excited about the building they show up to every day,” Porter said. “It will have architectural details on the exterior and interior, logos on tables and a state-of-the-art media center.”
Whenever the building is complete, the changeover will be done in one movement instead of piecemeal.
“We’ll take everything usable out of the older school and move it to the newer school and begin after whatever break it is — Christmas or summer,” Porter said. “It won’t be a partial move.”
To create the most beneficial layout for the entire staff, the faculty and administration consulted with the architects and site director.
“The administration had a hand in helping lay out offices so all student services and student activities could be better serviced,” Porter said. “Too many times when things are built, the different people it will affect are not involved but in this process, Windle allowed them to be a part of it. We were able to decided exactly what we wanted and where. It was absolutely designed around the children.”