Construction on the new Reeltown Elementary School is now officially in the final stages with an overhead inspection planned early next week, according to school leaders.
Superintendent Ray Porter announced that the upcoming inspection would take place on Monday, July 18. He notified the board of education of the inspection during a regularly called meeting late last week.
With construction nearly complete, Porter added that he now feelscomfortable with discussing potential dates for the campus’ open house so that students and their families may tour the facilities.
“If that passes then we will tentatively have the open house on August 3, but the most important word in that sentence is tentatively, we've not finalized that,” Porter said.
The open house would mark a significant milestone for the school district and bring a nearly two-year development project to a close.
Construction began in 2020 when Tallapoosa County Schools approved a multi-million-dollar contract to replace the Reeltown Elementary schoolhouse with a larger facility. Built in 1929, school leaders feel the current building has outgrown its outdated technology and architecture and exceeded its capacity as the student population continues to expand.
The completion of the new building has prompted school leaders to discuss the fate of the current Reeltown Elementary school, which will soon be vacant. The board of education is currently debating uses for the older schoolhouse, and is considering taking proposals from the public.
The school, which provides instruction for grades K-3 grade, is likely to begintransitioning students to the new facilities in the next few weeks in preparation for the 2022-23 school year.