A new principal has been named to lead Jim Pearson Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.
Alexander City Schools announced Wednesday that Stephanie Brooks has been selected as the school’s top administrator, a position that current principal Angela Strickland will vacate upon her retirement at the end of the spring academic term.
Of the appointment, Brooks expressed her excitement about the position and this new chapter in her career as an educator.
“I am beyond excited and honored to be given this opportunity to be the principal at Jim Pearson. I have had the privilege of serving as assistant principal at Benjamin Russell this past year and seeing students as they leave Alexander City Schools to begin a new chapter,” Brooks said. “I cannot wait to work with everyone at Jim Pearson.”
A graduate of Jacksonville State University, Brooks has over 21 years of experience in education. Brooks currently serves as an Assistant Principal of Benjamin Russell High School.
Prior to that role, she taught special education for eleven years, kindergarten for four years and was an instructional coach for technology and reading for a total of five years. Stephanie and her husband, Robert, are the proud parents of their 16-year-old daughter, Maggie Grace.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price expressed her support of Brooks’ newest position, adding that the school district felt Brooks has the skill set to address current school needs.
“As a district, we always want to ensure that we find the candidate that has the skill set to fit the current needs of the school, who will embrace the values of our district,” Price said. “We look forward to Mrs. Brooks’ leadership at the elementary level.”