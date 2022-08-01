Lekishia Richardson has been selected as the next principal of Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School.
Alexander City Schools announced on Monday, August 1, that Richardson would be filling the position vacated by Clifton Pace, who resigned in July.
Richardson had most recently served as the school’s assistant principal before her appointment. A graduate of Auburn University at Montgomery, she holds a degree in childhood education and master's degree from Troy University.
Of the promotion, Richardson expressed excitement for the opportunity, with plans to prioritize community ties as she transitions into her new position.
“Iam excited to continue my leadership journey at Nathaniel H. Stephens as the new Principal. I plan to use the love and compassion that I have for SES to build a positive learning environment for our faculty, students, and parents,”Richardson said. “At Stephens, it's all about community.”
Richardson describes herself as a life-long learner, with her most recently obtaining her Education Leadership Certification from the University of West Alabama.
Richardson began her career as a second grade teacher at Southview Primary School in Opelika. From there she became a fourth grade teacher and later an instructional coach before finally assistant principal.
Lekishia and her husband, John Richardson Jr., are the proud parents of Ruby, who is a first grader at Jim Pearson. They reside in Alexander City and are active members at Darian Missionary Baptist Church.
Superintendent, Dr. Beverly Price expressed confidence in the school district's new principal, specifically noting her educational expertise and strong investment in the community.
“Mrs. Richardson has been a teacher, reading coach and assistant principal at Nathaniel H. Stephens. She has a unique skill set and the experience to meet the current needs of the school,” Price said. “Above all, she has grown to love Nathaniel H. Stephens, the students, the faculty and staff, and the teachers. The passion she has for the school was evident in her interview! I have every confidence that she will be a dynamic leader.”
