Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Lake Martin Community Hospital held a small ceremony to acknowledge the donation of tables to aid in staff breaks and patient’s family relaxation Wednesday. The tables replace aged wooden ones.
Generous donations will help staff, patients and families of patients at Lake Martin Community Hospital.
New commercial grade outdoor tables and benches were donated in memory of loved ones to replace old wood picnic tables used by staff and patient families.
“We had some old tables,” Ivy Creek Healthcare Executive Director of Marketing Heidi Smith. “A few staff may have pulled splinters out.”
Smith said the tables will create a better environment for everyone as an area to encourage relaxation and socialization.
“Our staff and patients are very deserving of a great place to sit and meditate, pray, visit and a fun place to sit down and visit,” Smith said. “It was kind of rough having functions out here. We had to haul tables out of the cafeteria to here. This is just going to be nice. It is a great place for families to meet and get away. People may be waiting for something in the emergency room and need a place to wait when they are tired of being inside.”
The tables were donated by the Treadwell family in memory of Dadeville native Allen Treadwell who was the hospital administrator from 1978 to 1984.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We are pleased to participate in this,” Treadwell’s son Mark Allen Treadwell said. “My dad enjoyed his time here. It was a time of great expansion. What you see now is the basic footprint he helped create.”
More tables were donated by Alabama Funeral Homes and Fredrick-Dean Funeral Home in memory of Madelyn Ann “Maddie” McClendon, Owen James Thomas, Barbara Hartley, Marilyn Langley Jennings and former Dadeville Police Chief David East Barbour.
Ivy Creek Healthcare CEO Mike Bruce said the tables are only part of a plan to freshen up the hospital.
“We are going to create new terraces and covers for [the tables] in the gathering areas,” Bruce said. “We are going to be painting the hospitals as part of a huge face lift.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.