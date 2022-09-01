Lake Martin Community Hospital donation
Staff at Lake Martin Community Hospital held a small ceremony to acknowledge the donation of tables to aid in staff breaks and patient's family relaxation Wednesday. The tables replace aged wooden ones.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Generous donations will help staff, patients and families of patients at Lake Martin Community Hospital.

