Tallapoosa County residents are in for a treat as the Cajun flavors of New Orleans mixed with Southern cuisine and Chicago-style influence come to downtown Dadeville in just a few months.
Nola Bama Snack Shack is set to open at the intersection of West South and Broadnax streets by retired New Orleans chef Darin Nesbit.
Nesbit and his wife, Kelly, moved to Stillwaters four years ago after living in New Orleans since 1990. Nesbit was the executive chef for 25 years at Bourbon House and Palace Café in New Orleans.
“He’s a pretty amazing chef,” Kelly said. “He’d been approached to do wedding catering and things like that but we just hadn’t taken any steps toward doing anything.”
The Nesbits’ original concept was to just open a catering kitchen.
“We always dabbled in the idea of getting something started for him here,” Kelly said. “We purchased the building two years ago thinking we’d have a catering kitchen, health approved for when he chose to pick and choose certain catering jobs.”
The more the couple pondered the idea, the plan morphed into wanting either the ability for a sit-down dining spot, a place to grab to-go food or a combination. This led to needing more space, so the Nesbits bought the old Mix it Up building across from the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
“The goal was to sell the original building and put the kitchen in (the other building) and have a market café,” Kelly said. “But the (original) building didn’t sell and the new one needed a lot of work to get it up to code. So long story short, the original building is in a better position timing wise to get up and running.”
The name Nola Bama represents the New Orleans influence combined with Alabama Southern cuisine.
“It will be quick grab-and-go type food for the downtown group who needs more choices for lunch options,” Kelly said. “We’ll have simple things like hot dogs and po’ boy sandwiches but we’ll also have gumbo, jambalaya to get in the New Orleans fare.”
Darin’s original home was Chicago, so he wanted to serve authentic Chicago-style hot dogs. The new restaurant will sell gumbo and jambalya by the quart along with serving specials of the day. And everything will be homemade.
“We’ll have quick desserts and various snacks for people going to the ballpark, they can grab something to go,” Kelly said. “This is just walk up; we have some parking in the back and will have some tables out on the side.”
Eventually as the business grows, the Nesbits plan to open the other location with indoor seating and a market.
Nola Bama is set to open by July 1 and Kelly said with all the renovations downtown, it seemed like the perfect time to commit to this venture.
“With the updates they’ve done around the square, finally got those roads paved, finished with the beautification, we were seeing (the City of Dadeville) was putting efforts in and we just thought, we’re here for the long haul,” Kelly said. “We want to make a difference, really dig in and give the community some great food at good prices and super convenient grab and go.”