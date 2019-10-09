Frank Lucas was sworn in as a new councilmember in Jacksons Gap on Tuesday night.
And it did not take long before he got to business as the council voted to go into executive session to discuss good name and character.
“Y’all are putting me right to work,” Lucas joked as the vote was held. “I’m ready for it.”
The executive session lasted 19 minutes and no action was taken when the council reconvened its regular meeting.
Lucas will serve in the place held by the late Carl Pritchard and it is not the only spot the council has to fill at the table. The council formally accepted Heather Glenn’s resignation from the council as she has moved out of state.
“We declared the seat vacant,” Mayor Jeff Walker said after the meeting. “We will hold interviews at the next council meeting of those interested in being on the council.”
Walker also addressed the announcement of the resignation of Jacksons Gap police chief B.C. Cooper. Walker said Cooper never handed in a letter of resignation despite announcing his retirement last month to be effective Oct. 2.
“(Cooper) has told me he is not retiring and he will be back Oct. 14,” Walker said. “He said he needed to take some time off. We will see.”
The next meeting of the Jacksons Gap Town Council is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.