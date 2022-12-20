The Square in downtown Alexander City will soon feature a new storefront.
Integrative Massage of Alexander City, a massage therapy business, is expected to open in January according to the owner. Operated and owned by Destiny Goble, Goble explained her passion for massage therapy began amid a previous job that involved caring for horses, specifically a horse massage therapist.
“I would look at my owners that are riding these horses and caring for these horses, and they were in as much need as the horses were, and horses can't be cared for at the ultimate level that they need if their owners are not on the top of their game,” she said.
Experiencing amazing results on their horses, owners began to request services for themselves, according to her website. Out of this was born a mobile massage service through Elevated Equine Solutions that has grown into the need of expansion to a brick and mortar business in Tallapoosa County.
Therefore, Goble moved into an office at 110 Calhoun Street, Suite 203, in downtown Alexander City where she plans to specialize in personalized medical massages and relief patients from pain she is all too familiar with.
“I had a lot of body aches and pains from 15 years of horse care, and I really felt that I wasn't able to be the best mom I could because I just had that chronic pain everyday,” she said
According to Goble, many people perceive massage as only useful for relaxation, but she disagrees as a certified massage therapist and explained that the practice serves a pathological benefit as well.
“I used to believe that people only get [a massage] because they wanted to feel good,” she said. “Like there was no medical thought, but we do stuff every day that just isn't healthy for our body whether it's sitting at a desk like this all day or physical labor for construction workers.”
According to her website, Goble’s massage career began with graduation and certification from Holistic Animal Studies by Angel’s Animals LLC in 2018. From there, she graduated from Better Bodies Massage Institute of Opelika in 2022 as a Certified Massage Therapist that allowed her to become licensed through the state of Alabama as a LMT.
Now finished with her certifications, Goble feels called to provide a service for the community.
“I just want that to be an attainable goal for everybody in the community, and be able to give that to somebody an incredible feeling to reset somebody to where they essentially can have their life back,” she said “That's why I took the leap of faith and got an office.”