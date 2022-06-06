A grand opening was held for a new Camp Hill marketplace on Thursday, June 2, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from business owners and city leaders.
Farmers and artisans spilled across the lawns of Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill on Thursday as some of the marketplace’s first vendors, selling a variety of locally-produced goods.
Joanne Finley, who organized the marketplace, expressed her excitement for the opening, adding that she had received positive feedback from both vendors and patrons.
“I am relieved because I prayed for this moment. I’m seeing the excitement in the vendors’ voices and from the customers that have come out. They’re looking forward to it,” Finley said.
City leaders also shared their enthusiasm, with Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole noting the business venture as significant for the Camp Hill economy and community.
“How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. This a multi-collaborative effort, not created by myself but by Miss Joanne Finley and the town of Camp Hill. So, it’s a blessing for all of us to be able to work together in the name of brotherhood and sisterhood services,” Williams-Cole said.
Williams-Cole went on to highlight the benefit of community partnerships, including from surrounding areas such as the City of Dadeville and Lee County, which supported the business development.
The Lake Martin Area of Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony and ribbon-cutting, with President Peggy Bullard awarding a plaque to Joanne Finley for her efforts in making the marketplace a reality.
“On behalf of the Lake Martin Area Chamber of Commerce, we would like to present this plaque to Mt. Lovely and the farmer’s market. We hope this is to be a great success for everybody and we are certainly going to enjoy it,” Bullard said.
Besides organizing, Finley has supported many of Camp Hill’s local businesses through her newly-formed nonprofit organization Business Owners and Future Entrepreneurs Professional Networking, Inc.
The organization provides consulting advice and financial support, including micro-loans, to start-ups businesses. The nonprofit endeavor also works with a youth intern program to teach skills to youth who can then help to sustain their family.
“Hopefully, I can train people how to open-up their own business and so we can raise money for start-ups for people that don’t have the money to start a business. I want to do that because we have a lot of skills here in our town, but it is a hidden skill that no one really talks about,” she said.
Finley became inspired to launch the non-profit organization while as a missionary.
“I was doing missionary work, and I saw a need where people wanted to use their skills to earn money so I started working with those people to bring vendors together as well as business and non-business people to use their skills,” Finley said.
Finley sought to utilize that expertise to invest in local businesses and entrepreneurs after returning home. The Camp Hill-native also took inspiration from her father, a farmer, who frequently sold produce at marketplaces like the one Finley has created.
“My father would be proud of his children for continuing to carry on his legacy. We didn’t want it to die, the gift he gave us and we have put it to use where we can.”
In fact, many of the businesses Finley has assisted so far include local farmers, which she is also doing a measure to address hunger and food insecurity in the area.
“I want them to be able to sell their products and make an income for their families and ensure that it is sustainable,” she said.
Overall, Finley said she feels optimistic about the new marketplace, and hopes to expand the amount of vendors in the future as well as continue to support youth programs through her nonprofit.