While the beloved Mia Chandler has departed from Lake Martin Animal Shelter, the animals and community are left in excellent hands with newly appointed director Kim Hall.
Hall, also an avid animal lover with a passion for the shelter, has worked at LMAS for more than 10 years and been trained alongside Chandler.
“Mia is a wonderful person to follow in her footsteps,” Hall said. “When I first came in, I had a love for animals but there is so much more involved that I didn’t know about. You fall in love with all of them. I know sometimes the job is heartbreaking but it’s super rewarding to know you can actually help them.”
Hall, a Dadeville native, started as a kennel assistant in March 2010 and earned her position as assistant manager under Chandler.
“I needed a change of scenery at the time and decided to come to the shelter,” Hall said. “I’ve learned a lot working with Mia and came up to be the assistant manager and now I’ve come up to be the shelter manager. I am super excited about the job.”
Chandler feels confident leaving her dedicated work in Hall’s hands.
“She is the best qualified candidate and I could not be happier she is taking over,” Chandler said. “I have 100% confidence that she will do great things for the shelter and the community.”
When Chandler put in her notice of leave, she recommended Hall as her replacement to the LMAS board of directors.
“I did then ask for the position and of course I was super excited when they said yes,” Hall said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be given this position.”
Hall said her main goals are to continue the work Chandler put in place and continue improving things for the animals in the community.
“The numbers are looking much better than when I first started,” Hall said. “There’s a wonderful program with the spay and neuter clinic and I will continue that with the community. I urge everybody to take advantage of it. Across the board, it helps everybody.”
Also receiving a promotion, Samantha Elmore has taken over in Hall’s previous position as the new assistant manager. Elmore has been with the shelter for about eight years and has stepped up to take on the additional role.
“You have to have the heart for this job; if you don’t, it just won’t work,” Hall said.
And it’s evident from the employees’ tenure the passion that fills the shelter.
“We want to keep up the good work and keep following Mia’s footsteps,” Hall said. “She’s done so much and we just want to keep following her role. She was a great role model.”
The Lake Martin Animal Shelter is open to the public again and still doing adoptions and intakes but only by appointment.
“We’re trying to be super cautious and follow all safety procedures,” Hall said.