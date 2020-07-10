Rural areas in Alabama rely heavily on volunteer fire departments as first responders to the scenes of medical emergencies and automobile accidents — not to mention fires. As a result, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon formed a joint legislative study committee on volunteer fire departments and community medical respondents. Tallapoosa County’s Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) was named to the team for his personal experience in rural pre-hospital medicine as an air ambulance pilot serving central Alabama and his close work with VFDs in the area. He has a deeper understanding of the challenges these services face.
“This committee was developed to try to see if there’s a way to help fire departments be more efficient in rural areas,” Oliver said. “Three-quarters of all fire calls for volunteer fire departments are medical calls, so we’re looking at different ways to improve fire departments and ambulance services. These are your friends and neighbors that respond; that’s who shows up to these calls.”
Tallapoosa County at roughly 75 miles long and 45 miles wide has basically four ambulances at its disposal and Coosa County has none, according to Oliver.
“Chilton County is in my district as well and it’s also very rural,” he added.
The mission of this newly formed committee is to help these volunteer fire departments, comprised of mostly retired folks and younger adults volunteering their time, acquire the training and equipment they need to be more resourceful.
“This is a feasibility proposition,” Oliver said. “We will look into what is reasonable, affordable and at a way to improve our current standings. One of the things all fire departments deal with is recruitment. These are volunteers not getting paid.”
Union VFD assistant chief Chris Nelson said his station would definitely benefit from any additional funds or assistance.
“If we could get some kind of grant to go along with first responder training or anything of that nature it would certainly help,” Nelson said. “Also we’ve applied for years for several grants for vehicles but for some reason we keep getting turned down. We can’t get new fleets and a lot of our trucks are really old. One of them is an ’85 model, which is totally unsafe to drive.”
The legislative study committee will discuss incentives for volunteer firefighters and incentives for medical training.
“It takes two years to become a paramedic and it’s not feasible at most volunteer fire departments to obtain that level of training,” Oliver said. “EMT is a little different but the problem with both is training is expensive and the tendency is to go get fulltime employment for doing that. It’s hard to incentivize folks having that (training) to stay.”
Nelson, who has worked with Union VFD for more than four decades, said a top priority for VFDs would be training assistance.
“That would be probably one of the priority things we could use is on first responder training, any kind of training as far as that goes,” he said. “Not only training but money for updated equipment. We have out-of-pocket purchases for things like (automated external defibrillators) we use on medical calls that cost $35,000. We can’t fork out that kind of money at one time so we have to buy the cheaper versions.”
VFDs typically have rescue vehicles to help people get out of vehicles in accidents, which is very valuable and cannot be understated, Oliver said.
“The link between that service and rapid response medical training, we’re trying to bridge that gap,” Oliver said. “Oh and they also fight fires.”
Training and equipment is something lacking within rural VFDs merely on account of access and affordability.
“The Rural Caucus has been asking for (research) into this for some time; all of us understand how important this is,” Oliver said. “We don’t believe living in rural Alabama should be a death sentence. Access to definitive healthcare is key to developing rural Alabama.”
Nelson said on a personal level, Oliver has been helping local departments for years and understands their needs.”
“Ed is very familiar with this within our district, we could have more landing zones for the life flight helicopters,” Nelson said. “We’ve got a few but anything up (the Walnut Hill) way they’re having to land in the parking lot at the Eagle store. This means we shut down their business and have to clear out the parking lot. So designated landing zones are another thing that would be useful.”
Oliver’s time flying helicopters and working with VFDs and rural ambulance services make him an ideal candidate for the committee.
“I have the understanding of how dependent the people in rural Alabama are on these departments and ambulance services; it comes with a unique point of view,” he said. “I’ve landed my helicopter at virtually every one of (those VFDs in the county) on numerous occasions assisting with landing the aircraft, communicating with them and visiting them for training. I am very comfortable working with these folks and admire them tremendously. They give their time to do a difficult — sometimes heartbreaking — job. It takes special people to be volunteer fire department folks.”
Nelson said the department relies heavily on the community’s support and donations.
“Any money we can get, we are appreciative of it,” Nelson said. “Folks in the community are real good about supporting us but a lot falls short for operating costs. If it wasn’t for our county commissioners stepping up and helping out; that’s helped out big time.”
Oliver intends to spend the coming days and weeks coordinating with other committee members and prioritizing information to determine with what direction to head.
“Any legislation that may come from it, we want to have something ready by the time that occurs,” Oliver said. “We want to determine what new programs could come forward to make living in rural Alabama more safe.”