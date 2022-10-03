New workforce programs, community involvement and future goals were on the minds of local school leaders Thursday.
Educators discussed that and more at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education on Sept. 29. The chamber hosted the annual summit at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) where new leadership headlined the conference, including recently appointed interim Chamber president and CEO Jacob Meacham.
Meacham noted the meeting’s significance, describing community partnerships as vital in producing successful youth, especially when pertaining to educational institutions.
“Education has obviously changed, but I think there's a theme with the collaboration that you see and only good things can come with that. I see leaders trying to address problems and confront them with solutions,” Meacham said.
During the meeting, CACC President Jeff Lynn and Alexander City Schools Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price outlined both accomplishments and ongoing challenges within their respective institutions.
Price stressed the importance of local partnerships as she helms the school district as new superintendent. Price echoed community investment as a priority for her administration moving into the school year.
“Two tenants that we're going to base everything on, in addition to our vision and mission, is to help to develop the workforce for Alexander City, and to engage families in our community,” Price said.
In terms of workforce development, Price explained college and career readiness remain at the forefront of her administration.
“This is very important, especially to our community when it comes to business and industry because these are indications that a student is leaving Alexander City Schools ready to be successful,” Price said.
Price then delved into factors that contribute to college and workforce success, including graduation rates, standardized test scores and greater access to higher education and workforce training.
Within higher education, CACC’s Lynn specifically focused on new workforce programs and industry partnerships that the community college is chartering.
“A program that I wanted to put in is not only helping out companies that are here, but it helps us recruit aspirational companies that are going to bring wages up and then different types of jobs to this community,” Lynn said.
One such program focused on shaping Alexander City into the workforce of tomorrow, with the community college signing an agreement with technology company Intel, which would train local students in developing artificial intelligence throughout the southeastern United States.
According to Lynn, CACC was selected to lead the initiative, making the school among the first in Alabama and country to launch such a curriculum.
“In a newer car, if you get over the line, it corrects you, that's A.I. If your phone tells you where to go in maps, that's A.I.," he said. "A.I. is everywhere so we're trying to be innovative.”
In addition to new courses, Lynn explained that CACC is expanding the school’s outreach for those who take classes at their campuses in an effort to benefit underserved communities.
“There's a lot of people that live maybe two miles from here, but they don't realize all the things we do here so we just need to get more involved with sharing the things that we do within our facilities,” Lynn said. “It's our job to do that and constantly get better at what we do.”