Economic development is about speed and efficiency.
Chad Odom is the new executive director of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) and said consultants often help industries come to a narrow list of sites.
“Site selectors are funny at the beginning of a site search,” Odom said. “Their job is to exclude people, not include people. We are trying to stay in the hunt.”
Odom likens industry recruitment to those seeking a new partner in a relationship.
“It’s speed dating,” Odom said. “If you are into punk rock and I’m into western swing and I hate punk rock and you hate western swing, we might as well find that out before the second round.”
Odom said knowing what assets a community has is easy but presenting those assets to site selectors can be tough especially with so much information online. One of things Odom is working on is making the LMAEDA’s website more friendly to those speed daters.
“It is always better to have to have information, especially in today’s day and age, to where you can get to it from one screen,” Odom said. “The idea is rebranding the website on how we present information especially from a mapping standpoint with clickable links. You want to show where the water is, where the sewage is, where the power is, where the broadband is, show where the highways are by clicking layers — all of the assets on one screen.”
Odom said there is nothing wrong with information the LMAEDA has on available property for prospective industries; refurbishing the website just makes it easier for those looking at Tallapoosa and Coosa counties for their industry.
“New branding or a style of website can help site selectors determine if the area is viable for their project quickly,” Odom said.
The speed factor helps everyone make decisions quickly and move on if necessary.
“We want to get all the pitfalls out on the table pretty early on because everybody is short of staff,” Odom said. “There is not time to string something along that we know is going to go away. From our resource standpoint, I can’t spend a month on something I know is not going to work out. I’m going to anyway, but if I can do that less it gives me more time to put on the things we can plan. We don’t want to go down a rabbit hole if it is not going to produce results. Sometimes you do it for the case study. Sometimes you do it so you can put the information together for the next go around.”
Odom said just because a site selector doesn’t pick Alexander City, Dadeville or Coosa County on the first project, the consultant will remember the ease of getting the needed information for the initial review possibly using it in the future.
LMAEDA not only recruits for established industrial parks in Dadeville, Alexander City and in Coosa County but for any opportunity to benefit the area. Odom keeps the Russell Corp. campus in mind even though it is not labeled as an industrial site currently.
“The city owns some property there,” Odom said. “There is some property owned by private individuals. They purchased it from the city recently. There is also property still owned by Russell Brands.”
Odom said a broad mind is needed to make a project.
“Land development is rectangles; industry development is cubes; so you are trying to figure out what cubes are still needed and what other cubes you need to develop,” Odom said. “Costs are important too.”
Odom said identifying possible sites in the area and the possible scenarios for each site are crucial.
“When someone comes in and likes the land but needs to tear down the building, just knowing the costs of demolition is important,” Odom said. “It’s beneficial; we are not saying we are going to tear it down when we determine the cost of demolition — someone may want to save it.”
All the work is needed before anyone visits LMAEDA’s website or a site selector coming to town.
“You are building a case for the prospect,” Odom said. “The more holes you have, the more time you have.”
Odom said building the portfolio of assets is crucial in going from an initial contact to furthering conversations quickly.
“Time kills deals,” Odom said. “We want to be expediate; get into conversation with them; let them know what we have to offer; let them know we are motivated to see growth and showing them that.”
Just having the assets is not enough to recruit industry.
“It is also an impression deal,” Odom said. “First impressions kill deals too. We have to make sure people have the right idea. First time they meet you, they want to get the right idea about what we have to offer.”
Odom said people looking to locate to an area often visit before making any contact with local EDAs. Odom said the assets of Lake Martin and the Tallapoosa River can bring in those who have the means to bring an industry to the area. Someone might be vacationing in the area taking advantage of kayaking or fishing and think, “I like it here.”
“Those visitors and eyes can also become investors,” Odom said. “A couple of nurses from Atlanta might wonder if Russell Medical is hiring. They take a look. Then all of a sudden you end up with someone wanting to do outfitting coming in. You have to take advantage of things.”
Odom said the area around the lake can be similar to coastal towns where everyone loves to vacation.
“Those recreational opportunities are good,” Odom said. “I had one consultant describe it as aliens coming in, dropping off money and leaving. It is in a way — they come here from nowhere; they land, spend money and leave.”
Odom said much of the recreational development opportunities around the lake fall more under the chamber of commerce’s umbrella but he is willing to help anyway he can.
“I’m willing to talk to anybody willing to invest here,” Odom said. “I’m not looking to replace what they are doing at the chamber of commerce or Main Street and I’m not trying to. I’m trying to help them because they can help us. They don’t leave a stone unturned. They bring stuff to us and that has happened since I’ve been here.”
Odom said another mission of the LMAEDA is business retention and expansion.
“It is what it sounds like,” Odom said. “You want to keep the companies here. You want to grow the companies here. Sometimes growing the companies here means bringing in a partner, a supply chain partner that can co-locate and cuts the bottom line. You preserve the jobs that you have because you are protecting the supply chain of the company and you are bringing in new jobs with the new company.”
The announcement of the utility supplier supplier Dadeville Pole Company is a great fit for the area under the idea of a parallel industry in the supply chain.
“It falls under the same resources,” Odom said. “It gives timber owners another opportunity to sell their resources.”
Dadeville Pole Company might be small but it’s higher paying jobs are needed, Odom said the area needs more of those type jobs.
“It’s great we have the Korean input here,” Odom said. “They desperately provided something here we needed when we got them, but we’ve got to worry about our own too. We have got to raise our wages.”
Odom said he was leaving the New Orleans area when interim Central Alabama Community College president Jeff Lynn came to help with workforce development after Hurricane Katrina. Odom said Lynn has a great track record of developing a workforce for industry.
Odom said LMAEDA is in the end stages of creating a new strategic plan.
“It is based on workforce development, business retention and expansion, business attraction and incentives through the industrial development authority,” Odom said. “It is like four legs of a stool. The plan will have guidance from the community and our board. We do really need a lot of input on those so everybody has a stake in it and understands what is going on. We are going to try to do the best we can so that we are moving in context with what the stakeholders want. We want to bring LMAEDA further into relevance for everybody.”
Odom has been in town for more than two months and has hit the ground running.
“I think we can expect announcements soon,” Odom said.
But to bring in more industry, Odom said it will require a different and larger workforce than what is here.
“Bigger prospects will require more people,” Odom said.”Our goal is to have jobs for the people already here, but we have limited human resources here. There are only 52,000 people in the two counties. Right now we have what we have. If we expect success, it means growth. We can expect people to join us as we grow.”