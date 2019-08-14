Ten new duplex units are being built off Dadeville Road in Alexander City and should be completed within a year, according to John Ballard of Ballard Construction.
The additional units will add to a market of about 3,000 rentals in the city, according to community development director Al Jones.
Tenants are finding a shortage of available rentals in Alexander City and any new construction is welcomed.
“It’s very tight,” Alex City Sales and Rentals owner Stacey McKinley said. “It’s very hard to find a nice place to rent. Usually by the time somebody is moving out of a rental we already have it rented.”
The new duplexes and three others sets of duplexes in the city are owned by Pat Bice, who along with her late husband Robert constructed their original rentals on 11th Avenue in the late 1980s along with the three other developments adjacent to each other on Dadeville Road. When the new ones are finished, Bice will rent 40 duplex units.
Despite the fact Bice doesn’t advertise her rentals, “They basically stay pretty full,” she said.
Ballard, who is Bice’s son-in-law, is overseeing the construction of the new units.
“We hope they will be finished nine to 11 months from now,” he said.
When they are done, there will likely be no vacancies.
“John said he was thinking of going ahead and building those new ones and asked me, ‘Do you think you can rent them?’ and I said, ‘I know I can,’” McKinley said. “I’ve already had a couple of calls about the new ones from people wanting to get on the waiting list.”
Bice’s duplexes all have the same floor plans with three bedrooms and two bathrooms but McKinley said the new units will feature a walk-in shower in the master bathroom.