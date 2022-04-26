New driver license system officially debuts with issues

Multiple county driver license offices, including in Tallapoosa County, are reporting outage issues relating to a new driver license system that rolled out statewide on Tuesday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officially launched a new modernized driver license system this week, simply known as LEADS. All statewide driver license offices were closed last week from April 18-25 in preparation for the new system rollout.
The new statewide system is meant to revitalize the current system that has been in place for nearly two decades.
However, the system has been largely unavailable since this morning according to Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Talmadge East at both the Alexander City and Dadeville driver licenses offices after the departments began experiencing a glitch.
“It hasn’t worked the whole time we have been here. The issue is that we are able to get to the step where you have to sign your driver license, but none of our signature pads will work so we have not been able to renew any driver licenses today,” East said.
According to East, the glitch is pertaining to an issue with the department’s new signature pads, which allow citizens to both sign their driver licenses as well as process credit card transactions.
“The new software will not let us move forward until that pad is working so we are stuck right now and can’t do anything,” East said.
In response, East has been directing citizens to renew their driver's licenses through the county’s website, but added that method has produced mixed results, with only some being able to complete the online process.
“I have heard from my Facebook page that some people have been successful in renewing their driver's license online since then so that is what we are telling people to do,” he said.
East added that the state is attempting to address the glitch, but is currently receiving a large volume of calls relating to the issue.
“I don’t know how many counties are affected, but when we call the Montgomery help-desk, they tell us that they will help us as soon as they can as they’re getting so many calls that they just can’t give us a date or time on when it will be fixed, but we hope we will get some help soon,” East said.
As of 3 p.m., East said the Dadeville system is currently operational, and that the Alexander City system should be restored either sometime later today or tomorrow morning.
According to East, Lee County officials contacted his office notifying him that their system was not working either. East is unsure how many of Alabama’s 67 counties are having issues with the new system, but advised the public to give his office a call at 256-827-2019 before attempting to renew driver licenses at either county office for the next several days.
East added that he will give the public updates as they become available.