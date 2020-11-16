Tallapoosa County reached an average of 15 new cases per day over the weekend, surpassing April’s peak and putting daily new cases at an all-time high, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Figures represent a 14-day moving average.
ADPH reported 31 new cases in the county Friday alone, the highest single-day tally since April 21. Nineteen new cases were reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total cumulative case count 1,611.
Eighty-eight people have died of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County since March.
Coosa County’s cumulative case count remains lower at 270, with three new cases reported over the weekend. ADPH reported 10 new cases in the county on Friday, which is tied with Aug. 5 for highest single-day tally. Three people in the county have died of COVID-19 since March.
Statewide, 24,895 new cases were reported in the past 14 days. This brings the total case count to 219,232.
Hospitalizations are still below their August peak but are on the rise statewide. There are currently 1,195 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Alabama. The state had 1,613 hospitalizations at its Aug 6. peak.