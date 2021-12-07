Industrial agriculture, medical assisting and event planning are just some of the classes that can be taken alongside reading, writing and arithmetic at Benjamin Russell High School. But the course catalogue is growing.
Dr. Michele Edwards, both the new career-technical education (CTE) director and assistant principal at the high school, has immediately gotten to work on a three-year plan for Alexander City Schools' CTE program. The vision is part of a state-wide initiative to shore up workforce preparedness, starting as early as pre-kindergarten.
"The idea is every student at Alexander City Schools is a pathway student," Edwards said, referring to the state's term for the different educational and training pathways that lead to a career. "We're not looking to pigeonhole anyone into a certain thing ... We want every kid in Alex City Schools at the point where, when they get to their high school career, to be really focused in on a pathway of some kind."
The vision is shared by Central Alabama Community College, where Benjamin Russell students can earn both high school and college credits through the dual-enrollment program. In an interview with The Outlook in July, CACC president Jeff Lynn also suggested "early career intervention" as early as elementary school.
"We really need to start at an earlier age, share those career pathways, because a lot of kids aren't getting that from home and they haven't for a long time," Lynn told The Outlook.
At the early level, the focus isn't so much the training for, but awareness of different career pathways. One initiative Edwards has planned is to bring some of Benjamin Russell's career tech teachers to Jim Pearson Elementary School to read Richard Scarry's "Busytown" to the second-graders.
"In it, he focuses on the role of a particular individual in their Busytown, so our health science teacher will be able to read the section that is 'somebody goes to the doctor,'" Edwards said. "So we're looking mainly for exposure this year. In year two, we're looking for some curriculum changes."
In the past decade, the Alabama State Department of Education has placed increased emphasis on career preparation; last year, "college, career and workforce readiness" was named as one of five strategic priorities in the state department's 2020-2030 plan. But where career- and academic-focused educations are often presented as two different educational ideologies, Edwards rejects the idea they must be mutually exclusive. Having moved from Shelby County Schools this year, one advantage of her Benjamin Russell High School, Edwards said, it that its career-tech classes and traditional core classes are all housed under one roof.
"I think it's very important that our CTE directors are working on literacy and numeracy, just like our core teachers are," she said. "And that our core teachers are working to give real-life applications to their content by using some of what our CTE [teachers] are offering. And if we do that, we're taking care of the whole student, instead of us saying there's this division there."
Edwards said she works with Central AlabamaWorks, the department of commerce's workforce training arm, as well as local stakeholders like the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce to build the school system's curriculum around high-growth occupations. According to Emsi Analytics, the fastest-growing fields in Tallapoosa County are healthcare, management, educational instruction/library, business and financial operations and transportation and material moving.
"It's not one-person, me sitting behind a piece of paper or a book or a couple of worksheets and designing it," Edwards said of her vision for the career tech at Alexander City Schools. "I had to get input in from a lot of places, especially since I'm not from the area."