A new coronavirus "variant of concern" referred to as the Greek letter Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday has prompted new travel restrictions from several southern African nations to the United States.
The Omicron variant, reported to the WHO from South Africa Tuesday, is described by the WHO as having "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," and preliminary evidence "suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs [variants of concern]" such as the Delta variant.
The classification as a "variant of concern" also suggests the variant may be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines; however, the variant is yet to be fully understood.
According to a WHO statement Friday, the Omicron variant is believed to be in all South African provinces now and coincides with a recent steep increase in infections, following a decline in cases in the wake of the Delta variant. The strain was first detected in Botswana on Nov. 9 but has since been detected across southern Africa and in travelers to Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.
On Friday, President Joe Biden joined several other countries in imposing air travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries, effective Monday, as "a precautionary measure" until there is more information on the Omicron variant.
In his statement, Biden also called on Americans to get their COVID-19 booster shot or, if they haven't already, get vaccinated. Last week the C.D.C. cleared all Americans 18 and older for the Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna dose, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Most hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in Alabama are among unvaccinated people," Alabama Department of Public Health spokesperson Dr. Karen Landers said in a statement. "The best way to protect everyone is to be vaccinated, including people who have been infected with COVID-19 before."
As of Friday, 46 percent of Alabamians had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to C.D.C. data. Just under one in five Alabamians have been vaccinated with a booster dose.