While the ultimate goal of the Third Saturday Cleanup is to keep the city clean, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce has announced an exciting new addition for cleanup dates later this year in the form of a competition.
Chamber vice president of business development Jacob Meacham said the idea for quarterly competitions was formed after Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson pledged a donation of $5,000 that will be split amongst three winning groups that pick up the most trash.
“We try to get as many people out as we can to try and promote cleanliness in our city,” Meacham said. “We think it’s very important to have a nice clean city for residents and visitors as well. What’s different this year is there will be a competition between groups to see who can pick up the most trash.”
The trash cleanup competitions will be held April 18, followed by July 18 and Oct. 17 as groups and civic organizations will compete to win a $1,667 prize each time.
“The way it works is that groups like civic clubs, sports teams, youth groups and more come out on those dates and whoever picks up the most bags of trash as a group will be able to win the contribution,” Meacham said. “It’s still very fresh and we’re hoping it will bring people out who are motivated to win a nice chunk of change, but also beautify and help keep the streets clean.”
The cash for trash competition is a brand-new addition to the Third Saturday Cleanups but other details of the cleanup will remain the same.
The Third Saturday Cleanup to kickoff 2020 is set for this Saturday as volunteers, community groups, youth sports teams, civic clubs, community residents and more are invited to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Broad Street Plaza in downtown Alexander City.
The Clean Community Partnership and Alexander City Chamber of Commerce are seeking volunteers and groups to attend the Third Saturday Cleanup in an ongoing effort to keep Alexander City litter-free.
Volunteers will receive trash bags, trash pickers, safety vests and suggested routes for cleaning; students can earn community service hours if they participate.
“Students have been able to take care of their community service hours and it’s a great opportunity for them,” Meacham said. “Last year we had the entire Alexander City Middle School football team come out one Saturday and several groups from Benjamin Russell High School came out last year too.”