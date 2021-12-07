The town of Camp Hill has set a new pay scale for its employees, with starting wages of $10 to $13.04 an hour, depending on skill level, with additional compensation for accreditation and years on the job.
The new framework, proposed by Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole Monday with unanimous approval from the town council, seeks to standardize the current ad-hoc pay schedule and will go into effect in January.
"Technically we've never had a minimum wage, other than the federal minimum wage," Williams-Cole said.
The new pay scale has less impact for entry-level, unskilled workers, most of whom already made $10 per hour, but spells out up to a 28 percent raise for accredited workers with seniority. The $13.04 base pay is modelled on Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage index, Williams-Cole told the council.
"In the state of Alabama, for one adult [with] zero kids it's $13.04," he said. "So, for all our full-time, skilled employees I'm pushing that we start our minimum wage for them at a $13.04 standard."
Skilled workers also receive an annual five percent pay raise for the first five years on the job, followed by a five percent raise every five years, as well as a 10-25 percent increase depending on the accreditation received.
Town clerk and court magistrate LaKesha Harris and utility and court clerk Tracy Wilkerson will receive the biggest raises under the new framework, from $16.58 to $20.65 and $21.20 per hour, respectively.
"It's a lot of different roles that LaKesha and Tracy take on that's not necessarily in their job description," Williams-Cole said. "In [the effort] of keeping things fair for the years of service, that's the only reason one of them [earns more than] the other. But in terms of split work, they have each other's back. It's something that they really do to make sure that the town runs well and they don't ask anything for it."
The new pay schedule comes two months after another compensation-related resolution proposed by Williams-Cole, which awards vaccinated employees a $100 bonus. Camp Hill is one of a handful of Alabama municipalities, including Mobile, Farley and Fairhope, to offer a COVID-19 vaccine incentive.
