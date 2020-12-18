Construction crews are scrambling to put the final touches on renovations to the old Russell Sales Office to transform it into the new Alexander City municipal complex.
Like any renovation project, things come up but Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said he is hopeful city employees will start to move into the building in January.
“We are working through issues by the day,” Baird said. “We are going to do a final inspection on Dec. 30. We are hoping everything will be ready.”
The project started more than two years ago when the Alexander City City Council approved purchasing the building and 56 acres for $2.55 million in 2018 with funds from the electric department. The resolution stated the funds would be paid back within 60 days when a loan for the project was completed. Central Contracting was awarded the $9.3 million low bid for renovations. Original estimates put renovation costs at $6.7 million and move in date of this past summer, but the summer date was before the Alexander City City Council approved a change in scope of the project. In August 2019, the council approved building out the third floor of the building to house the gas, water, electric departments and the meter readers, increasing original cost estimates and timelines. Central Contracting started work in December 2019.
The project is designed to put about 200 of the city’s more than 300 employees under one roof for much less money than constructing a new building. It was the vision of the late Mayor Jim Nabors.
The city council approved financing terms that include making interest-only payments of less than $30,000 monthly the last four months of the 2019 fiscal year, beginning June 1 then principal-and-interest payments of $49,396.22 monthly beginning June 1, 2020. Those figures are based on 2.71% interest on an amortized schedule of 20 years and the loan will be refinanced every five years, Nabors said in April 2018, one month before he died.
Baird said grant funding is helping offset some expenses. Baird has asked for funds from an Alabama Municipal Electric Authority grant to be used to purchase teleconference and projection equipment for a conference room. The measure is on Monday’s agenda for the council.
City departments have also helped with landscaping and with rehabilitation of the parking lot to lower expenses. Those items were bid as alternates with the initial project.
The Tallapoosa County E-911 Board is funding the 911 dispatch center in the building at more than $300,000. A small glitch in the backup power will prevent the new center from coming online immediately, but will quickly be rectified in early January.
“We have a transfer switch holding us up,” Baird said. “It is on normal power now, but we can’t test the generator until the switch is changed out.”