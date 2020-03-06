Arlean Wyckoff remembers attending New Adka School at a time where there was no running water. She and her classmates had to get water from a well and create their own cups out of a single sheet of notebook paper.
Wyckoff demonstrated this to fellow New Adka Missionary Baptist Church members and others gathered to celebrate a community milestone Friday. Guests crowded the reception hall behind the infamous church to celebrate a historical marker that will be installed with a year to recognize the New Adka community.
Many of the guests have been affiliated with the New Adka community their whole lives including Wyckoff who shared more of her childhood story and experience attending the church and the school.
“Today we live in a bad world,” Wyckoff said. “We live in a society now where everything is accommodating.”
Wyckoff’s story was a testament to how different things are from the days of when she said her family began the day at 4 a.m. and didn’t stop until dark. Her family had to chop wood to stay warm and do other tasks outside in order to live life comfortably.
“Everything was outdoors back then,” Wyckoff said.
Wyckoff took her fellow church members down memory lane and reminded them times have changed drastically since her days as a child spent in New Adka School.
Another speaker at the celebration was Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley who has been serving District 1 for over two decades. Coley has served as part of the Alabama Historical Commission since being appointed in 2017 by then-Gov. Robert Bentley. One of the many duties associated with his position is focusing on supporting organizations within the community.
The Black Heritage Council, which stems from the commission, supports local initiative in order to preserve, promote and educate the community with the significant African American historical sites.
Coley’s position on the historical commission put him in contact with Wyckoff whose persistence despite Coley’s hectic schedule is the reason behind the success of the historical marker approval.
Coley and the staff of the historical commission decided because New Adka School is in such close proximity to the church it made more sense to slow the process down to group the two together on the state’s registered historical sites list. It has already been decided one side of the marker will have the history of the school and the other will include the history of the church.
Along with the encouraging and well-thought speech Coley prepared, he also brought mock-ups of the marker and a framed document of the proclamation for the New Adka community.
“This is for you, congratulations, and just to let you know there are bigger things to come,” Coley said to those gathered at the celebration.
The proclamation states: “Whereas New Adka community grew into a productive farm community in years after the end of slavery; and whereas Mr. PC and Miss. Mary Holmes donated land in the latter part of the 19th century for the construction of a new school for Negro children; and whereas residents of the New Adka community came together to build a two-room, wooden school to provide an education for their children; and whereas the New Adka School focused on the three R’s of education: Reading, Writing and Arithmetic; and whereas teachers in the New Adka School imparted Christian values along with an appreciation for education; and whereas the New Adka School served as a center of many social and cultural activities in the community; and whereas the original wood building was replaced by a two-room concrete block building approximately 1954; and whereas the New Adka School provided a solid elementary education to its students till it closed in 1966 in the wake of school desegregation; and whereas the New Adka School has continued to serve the community in a variety of ways over the years. Therefore being resolved all members concurring that the Alabama Black Heritage Council of the Alabama Historical Commission that is here by declared the New Adka School a significant African American historical site in the state of Alabama on this 28th day of February 2020.”
Coley also made sure church members knew any more information regarding the church or the school can be added into the finished version of the proclamation.