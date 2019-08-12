The Dadeville Police Department seized nearly 30 dogs, cats, duck and pigs and left behind ferrets and birds while arresting three adults on animal cruelty charges Monday.
Dadeville police chief David Barbour said he was appalled by the scene on Village Street Monday afternoon while assisting Dadeville police officers.
“We received a call of animal neglect Sunday afternoon,” Barbour said. “Officers found all these dogs, nobody home with no water and some chained up.”
Barbour said the officers did what they could Sunday afternoon to help the animals.
“They gave water to the ones they could,” Barbour said.
Monday afternoon, three pigs were in two pens with no water despite rain falling Monday afternoon. Cats were held by the skin on the back of their neck to transport them to awaiting kennels. Dogs were carried by officers to the street to be loaded up and transported. Most of the animals were showing signs of lack of food and one dog showed signs of mange as its ribs showed through its remaining coat.
Barbour said three residents were arrested in the case.
Cinde Lorett Caron, 45, Jeremy O’Neal Caron, 27, and Sharon Walker Browning, 63, all of Dadeville, were each charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.
Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class C felony and if found guilty a person would face a prison sentence of one to 10 years. The cruelty to animals charge is a misdemeanor.
The home is the same location for which Dadeville police officers recently wrote four citations for failure to vaccinate for rabies.
The Dadeville Police Department was assisted by Alexander City animal control officers who helped transport the seized animals to a shelter.
Barbour said the DPD is still investigating the abuse case and others could be arrested.
Those arrested had not yet been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail on Monday evening so no mugshots or bail information were available.