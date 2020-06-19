Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours.
As of 12:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are cumulatively 28,583 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 787 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 419 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 8,895 new confirmed cases with 98,318 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added eight new cases, now at 506 confirmed cases. With 68 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Tallapoosa County still ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 65 new cases and 1,222 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases, now at 48 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been eight new cases and 106 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 30 new cases to be at 633 confirmed cases with another confirmed death, now at 11 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 233 new cases of 1,920 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 310,325 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 402 have been tested in Coosa County, 5,311 in Elmore County and 4,076 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 812 deaths due to COVID-19 and 10 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 15,974 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,416 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 710 patients in intensive care units and 415 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,936 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,291 employees and 2,129 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 12:20 p.m. Friday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|3106
|16482
|75
|Mobile
|2899
|30442
|131
|Jefferson
|2791
|55350
|123
|Tuscaloosa
|1526
|18136
|29
|Marshall
|1031
|7693
|9
|Lee
|811
|9241
|35
|Franklin
|769
|3287
|10
|Shelby
|740
|13608
|21
|Morgan
|710
|7478
|2
|Walker
|664
|5967
|8
|Madison
|649
|22422
|6
|Elmore
|633
|5311
|11
|Dallas
|590
|3671
|6
|Butler
|567
|2229
|26
|Tallapoosa
|506
|4076
|68
|Chambers
|493
|2458
|28
|Lowndes
|409
|1202
|14
|Autauga
|405
|3402
|7
|Baldwin
|398
|11573
|9
|DeKalb
|394
|3549
|5
|Etowah
|371
|7101
|12
|Pike
|352
|2741
|3
|Russell
|346
|2672
|0
|Houston
|341
|6111
|4
|Bullock
|318
|1046
|9
|Coffee
|310
|2840
|1
|Cullman
|298
|5014
|1
|Colbert
|290
|3906
|5
|Lauderdale
|288
|5889
|4
|Sumter
|267
|1248
|12
|Barbour
|265
|1351
|1
|Limestone
|260
|3630
|0
|Hale
|256
|1860
|16
|Wilcox
|240
|1015
|8
|Marengo
|237
|2333
|10
|Covington
|212
|2072
|1
|Clarke
|208
|1894
|4
|Calhoun
|202
|5583
|4
|Dale
|195
|2184
|0
|St. Clair
|193
|5069
|2
|Choctaw
|185
|620
|11
|Winston
|172
|1927
|1
|Talladega
|170
|4390
|6
|Marion
|165
|1890
|12
|Monroe
|153
|1431
|2
|Pickens
|153
|1449
|6
|Chilton
|151
|2031
|2
|Greene
|151
|790
|5
|Jackson
|147
|3490
|3
|Randolph
|142
|1205
|8
|Macon
|138
|1145
|6
|Escambia
|137
|1796
|5
|Blount
|136
|2419
|1
|Conecuh
|132
|733
|1
|Bibb
|123
|1804
|1
|Crenshaw
|112
|1058
|3
|Henry
|111
|952
|2
|Washington
|91
|942
|6
|Perry
|86
|1229
|0
|Lawrence
|72
|1076
|0
|Fayette
|57
|963
|1
|Cherokee
|56
|1138
|6
|Lamar
|54
|788
|0
|Geneva
|49
|1040
|0
|Coosa
|48
|402
|1
|Clay
|30
|608
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|454
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A