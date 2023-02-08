A location for a disaster recovery center in Tallapoosa County could soon be determined.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said a location for a disasterrecovery centermay be announced as early as this week for storm survivors seeking federal recovery aid.
“A location has been determined, and I hope that materializes maybe Wednesday or towards the end of the week,” Moran said. “This will give residents and citizens an opportunity to go sit down and speak to a FEMA representative face-to-face.”
A disaster recovery center has been in development in the county sincethe Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognized Tallapoosa County as a major disaster area following a Jan. 12 long-track tornado that swept through the county.
According to Moran, FEMA representatives surveyed the county’s storm damage earlier this month and based on the assessment determined Tallapoosa County qualified for both public and individual assistance.
FEMA representatives began visiting the county beginning Jan. 27 in an attempt to provide aid to area residents affected by recent storms, but Moran noted thedisaster recovery center should provide a centralized location for residents to seek help.
“(FEMA representatives) have since left and are going to another county, but I hope the DRC opens midweek or the latter part of the week,” he said.
At the center, FEMA recovery specialists will be in attendance. Storm survivors will be able to inquire about available assistance and updates on assistance.
Moran said 76 Tallapoosa County residents to date have requested FEMA assistance based on daily reports from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. There have been 97 reports of storm damage in total throughout Tallapoosa County, according to Moran.
