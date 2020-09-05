Two buildings in downtown Alexander City will be vacant before the end of the year with the completion of the new municipal complex.
There are no current plans for the city hall and police department buildings by Alexander City officials. Although the city has no current plans for the buildings’ future, there is still a possibility of a future for one or both of them. City leaders want to make a decision sooner rather than later.
The Alexander City City Council authorized an assessment to help plan for the buildings’ futures. Architects estimate nearly $6 million would be needed to bring the buildings up to code. The estimate does not include any renovations to change the buildings. Demolishing the buildings would cost $418,000.
“The standard for the renovations would be to bring the buildings up to the 2015 International Building Code for those parts of the buildings that would be affected by a renovation project and to bring the buildings into compliance with (the Americans with Disabilities Act),” PH&J Architects said in its assessment document. “Our direction has been to solve the problems as they exist and to assume the buildings will be used in the general configuration that they currently exist. Renovations that reconfigure floor plans or structural elements could possibly produce a more efficient layout if there was a known use for the buildings, however that could also add additional cost.”
PH&J stated both buildings had asbestos as well as lead-based paint and mercury that must be removed if the buildings are renovated or before they are demolished.
The architectural firm said the police department building would require $3 million to rectify its issues or cost $194,000 to be torn down and left with grass in its place. The main issues surround the police department’s age — a building first constructed in 1939 and added onto in 1982 — most notably American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and electrical and mechanical systems.
“Only one entrance … is marked as accessible and it is not compliant,” the assessment states. “The ADA requires the number of accessible entrances to be provided shall match the number of required exits, which would be at least two for this facility. … The accessible route vertically through the building is by means of the elevator in the 1982 addition. It is sized for ADA compliance. The controls and communications will need to be upgraded.”
Bathrooms in the original building are non-compliant and not worth renovating according to PH&J. The assessment notes the jail space on the bottom floor not being in use and is an area to construct new bathrooms as plumbing currently exists.
The plumbing is recommended to be replaced as it is 80 years old. A new HVAC system is needed as inefficient window units are being used and non-code compliant central units sit in the hallways.
PH&J recommend replacing the single-pane iron windows with more energy-efficient versions. The brick on the exterior of the building is also cracked but a patch should stop further damage. The assessment recommends replacement of the entire electrical system as it has parts no longer available and lacks electrical outlets. Potential fire hazards exist because of the need for plug-in strips.
Life safety and fire protection issues are notable because of the building’s age. Any renovation would require vast improvements.
The two stairs in the building will need to be enclosed to prevent the spread of potential fires. The guardrails and handrails “do not comply with current (building codes),” PH&J stated.
The assessment notes the stairwells would not have to be enclosed if the entire building had a fire alarm and fire sprinkler systems. The upstairs courtroom must have a fire sprinkler system based on its potential occupancy.
City hall has two different buildings with two different constructions. PH&J stated city hall would require $2,747,000 to rectify its issues and make it compliant. It is estimated $221,000 is required to demolish the building.
Its multiple levels present ADA compliance issues. Only one entrance meets ADA requirements and requires at least one more and signage is non-compliant, according to PH&J.
The assessment by PH&J notes the bathrooms in the lobby can be made ADA compliant without much work but the multiple levels present many issues. The elevator would require communications and call features to be compliant.
City hall has a fire alarm and a sprinkler system but it is out of date. Fire exits must be improved as one travels through the building’s kitchen — something not allowed under current codes.
Issues related to the building’s exterior must be repaired. Where stucco was removed due to cracking, it needs to be cleaned and sealed and the remaining exterior walls require work too.
“The precast panels at the corners of the east, south and part of the west face exhibit movement,” the assessment states. “These panels need to be removed and the cause of the failure needs to be assessed. This should be a high-priority maintenance time.”
The report states city hall has water intrusion issues in its lowest level.
“As part of the work to protect the north wall, the cause of this water intrusion should be assessed and remediated,” PH&J said. “It is possible but unlikely that a negative-side waterproofing material might solve this problem. That would be the least expensive fix, but again, may not correct the problem.”
PH&J said city hall’s electrical system should be replaced and if major renovations were done, the HVAC system should also be replaced.
Officials are seeking proposals for ideas on a future for the buildings but want financing to be available for projects. It is similar to how the old Russell Main Office was saved by the Amadeus Group. Councilmember Scott Hardy hopes the council sees some great ideas for the buildings.
“If there is an idea brought forward, I think the person needs to display the (financial) ability to bring it up to code,” Hardy said.
Hardy said with the move to the municipal complex those ideas and proposals need to come sooner rather than later.
“We need to make a decision,” Hardy said. “We said we would before we moved into the new municipal complex. The idea brought to the council needs to be economically feasible, able to connect to the community and maintain the idea of downtown Alexander City.”