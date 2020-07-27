Nearly 5,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported statewide to the Alabama Department of Public Health over the weekend.
As of Monday night, confirmed cases are nearing 80,000 at 79,129 cumulative cases reported to ADPH since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This is an increase of 1,778 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, there have been 23,415 new confirmed cases and 173,440 tested, according to ADPH.
Additionally, there are 1,986 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added eight new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 769 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 40 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is now reporting 78 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 128 new cases and 1,502 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is reporting one less case than Sunday night, now at still at 85 cumulative cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now five probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 16 new cases and 185 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 29 new cases in the last day, now at 1,466 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now 51 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 380 new cases 2,921 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 655,973 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Monday night, a total of 749 had been tested in Coosa County, 10,355 in Elmore County and 6,575 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,446 deaths due to COVID-19 and 40 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly and was updated today, 32,510 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 9,694 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 8:30 p.m. Monday: