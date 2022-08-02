A fundraiser is currently collecting thousands of dollars to save the life of a local sports coach.
Over 300 people have donated to a GoFundMe campaign in support of Wesley Coleman, a tennis coach at Central Alabama Community College.
Coleman was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition earlier this summer that has now progressed to the point of requiring a heart transplant. Scott Meacham, a friend of Coleman, established the fundraiser two weeks ago following the news, hoping to assist with medical costs.
“Setting up a Gofundme for the Wesley Coleman family is the best way we can ease the financial burden they are facing,” Meacham said.
According to Meacham, the family first noticed trouble on June 5 when Coleman began exhibiting signs of a stroke. Coleman’s wife, Danielle, rushed him to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with late-stage nonischemic cardiomyopathy.
Before that time, the husband and father of two had been a full-time tennis player that coached sports for the community’s youth. Coleman has coached a variety of sports ranging baseball, football, tennis and many more.
Meacham describes him as a true friend and a mentor to his students.
“The impact that coach Wes has had on the youth in our community is more than one could imagine. To those he encounters daily, he is a friend with the kindest and most gentle soul,” he said.
Following his stroke, Coleman was discharged home to recover with plans to begin treatment. Over the summer, however, Wesley suffered two additional strokes at which point he was airlifted to UAB hospital. Coleman underwent multiple procedures to no avail.
Despite the incredible efforts to remove the clot in his brain, doctors determined that a heart transplant would be necessary. Meacham noted that his friend has become too weak to remain at home due to his worsening cardiac function.
Coleman has resided at UAB for over 30 days and will remain hospitalized until he receives a transplant. Meacham said he hopes the fundraiser will provide some financial relief to the family.
“The type of care leading up to this point and the extensive care moving forward does not come without a cost. The fear and burden laid upon the Colemans are ones that we pray we can relieve,” he said.
Since launching the fundraiser, $37,608 has been collected with donations still pouring in.
On July 26, Coleman’s wife announced that her husband had been officially placed on a heart transplant list.
“Please pray for a timely, perfect match for him, and peace for all of us in the waiting,” she said. “We also ask for special prayers for the donor family and for the doctors, staff, and recovery.”