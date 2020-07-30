COVID-19 doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, according to daily reports from the state health department.
Nearly 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported statewide to the Alabama Department of Public Health in the last 24 hours.
As of Thursday night, 83,495 cumulative cases reported to ADPH since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 1,923 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, ADPH is reporting there have been 21,956 new confirmed cases and 169,882 tested.
Additionally, there are 2,267 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added 10 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 781 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 43 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is still reporting 78 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 109 new cases and 1,486 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is reporting one more since Wednesday night, now at 89 cumulative cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are still five probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 20 new cases and 198 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 28 new cases in the last day, now at 1,514 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 35 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are 54 probable cases — six less than Wednesday's report — in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 360 new cases 2,931 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 677,841 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday night, a total of 789 had been tested in Coosa County, 10,709 in Elmore County and 6,525 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,516 deaths due to COVID-19 and 49 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 35,401 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 10,070 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 6:15 p.m. Thursday: