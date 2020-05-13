Native azaleas are in bloom this season and certain varieties will continue to bloom through July. The Tallapoosa County Master Gardeners has nearly 60 1-gallon plants available for sale for anyone looking to add some seasonal color to a landscape.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the initial sale scheduled in April had to be canceled and the plants available are for pre-order only to be picked up Friday.
All proceeds will benefit the Tallapoosa County Master Gardeners.
The four available types of azaleas are Piedmont, which is the most common to Tallapoosa County, Oconee, Florida and Plumleaf, which is Callaway Gardens’ signature flower.
“The Oconee is the more popular,” Tallapoosa County Extension agent Shane Harris said. “The advantage of these is they stagger blooming a few weeks behind one another. The (Piedmont) blooms first then the Florida then the Oconee and there a few native ones in between and then the Plumleaf blooms in June and July.”
There are about 17 varieties in total but not all bloom in this area Harris said.
“They are a small, native shrub and fantastic for folks on the lake,” Harris said. “The pink one of the most common we see on the Lake Martin shorelines. Other varieties are not as common but if you’re a collector like me you want to collect them all.”
Each plant is $12 and can be picked up Friday by appointment, so customers can practice social distancing. To preorder an azalea, call the extension office at 256-825-1050.
“Hopefully we can have a bigger sale next year when things are back to normal,” Harris said.
For additional information, visit the Tallapoosa County Master Gardeners Association Facebook page.