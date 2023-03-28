Town Creek Road flooding
Buy Now

The Alexander City area experienced one of the highest amounts of rainfall in the state Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which caused flooding across the area, including along Town Creek Road.  

 Lizi Arbogast Gwin

 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you