Early assessments are revealing the extent of damage in Tallapoosa County after the area received multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.
After extensive windshield damage was caused throughout Camp Hill and other parts of the county overnight Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an additional advisory for severe weather throughout Sunday and into Monday morning.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said major storm impact remains in the Town of Camp Hill, and said a further investigation revealed additional damage than initially reported.
“The worst and most significant damage is in the Town of Camp Hill from the hail damage that came through with the first storm,” he said.
Sightings of large hail, including some the size of golf balls, were reported in Camp Hill, which resulted in damage to vehicles and roofs. Cars and trucks with windshields or windows busted lined the streets. Several tarps had been put up in an attempt to block any further rain.
A preliminary NWS storm survey confirmed a EF-1 tornado crossed Lake Martin on Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday for the Dadeville and Red Hill areas. According to Moran, the tornado warning was radar indicated.
According to the survey, the storm originated in Elmore County at approximately 10:22 p.m. just east of Kowaliga Road, and traveled east across Lake Martin. The storm then passed the county line into Tallapoosa County and concluded near Cooper Creek.
The NWS estimated the storm’s peak winds at 110 miles-per-hour, and a total path length of 7.5 miles with a width of 1,200 yards. However, the NWS has yet to report any injuries or fatalities stemming from the storm.
The Alexander City area also experienced one of the highest amounts of rainfall in the state. A NWS 24-hour rainfall plotter classified parts of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties as red, which indicated estimated rainfall between 6 and 7.99 inches. The figures were taken from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.
The heavy rain resulted in creeks overflowing as well as roadways submerged under water, Moran said. He also confirmed a swift water rescue occurred Monday morning after heavy rains swept a vehicle off a bridge.
The Tallapoosa EMA has yet to receive any reports of any injuries or fatalities from any of Sunday or Monday storms.
However, Moran said he has, however, received reports of down power lines and trees near Union and Pace’s Point.
Alabama Power reported as many as 12,000 customers were without power at some point Sunday night into Monday. Most outages were in Elmore, Tallapoosa and Autauga counties.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 950 customers were without power in Elmore County, 700 in Tallapoosa County, 250 in Autauga County and 140 in Wilcox County.
Moran also confirmed several power outages Sunday night. The Tallapoosa EMA has not received any reports of any storm-related injuries.