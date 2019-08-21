Today is National Senior Citizens Day according to National Calendar Day but every day is senior citizen day in Alexander City.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation 50+ program director Corley Holt keeps guests at the Alexander City senior center in the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex moving and having a good time to help seniors as they age.
“If they keep moving and grooving, they will do better,” Holt said. “One of the worst things seniors can do is just sit.”
According to the U.S. Census figures, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double. Their wealth of knowledge, skill and experience offer so much to the next generation.
Holt and others have plenty of programs at the center for seniors to take part in.
“They are the smart ones,” Holt said pointing to a group of ladies across the room at the senior center. “They play bridge.”
Sandra Thompson said she likes coming to the senior.
“It’s fun,” Thompson said while waiting to switch in to play bridge. “We always have something going on.”
Today the center is having a luncheon and Thompson said more than 70 seniors will be there. Holt and partner in crime Larry Luke were rehearsing a skit for the luncheon Tuesday afternoon that was bringing a lot of laughter to those witnessing it.
There are plenty of other programs too. Holt holds Senior Sit & Fit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bridge is Tuesdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Mexican Train dominoes is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. There is plenty more too.
Senior citizens have contributed so much to communities and helped make them what they are today. National Senior Citizens Day is the day to show them appreciation and support and recognize their accomplishments. It’s also a time to help raise awareness of various issues that affect senior citizens.
In 1988 Ronald Reagan declared the holiday, but prior to this many observed Aug. 14 as Senior Citizens Day as it was the day Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935. Today, senior citizens are still very active in their communities and the workforce. They still contribute heavily to our society and for what they have achieved and continue to achieve, they deserve our thanks.
There are ways for non-seniors to make senior citizens feel valued.
Spend time at a nursing/retirement home
One of the kindest and most rewarding things one can do is make a visit to a nursing home. Sit and chat with residents. Play games and participate in activities. You can really make a difference in someone’s day, week, or even his or her life, and trust us, you will find the experience fun and rewarding too.
According to National Day Calendar there are numerous ways to include senior citizens in daily lives of others.
Reach out to a senior family member
Do you have a senior family member? Perhaps it’s a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle. Visit them and spend some time together. If you can’t see them in person, give them a call and let them know how much you appreciate them.
Have fun
Are you a senior citizen yourself? Well today is all about you. Live it up. Treat yourself. Spend time with your favorite people, go shopping — do whatever it is you want to do. Maybe it could be the day you finally try that one thing you’ve been thinking about or maybe it’s a day for relaxing at home. Whatever makes you happy, go for it because it’s a day dedicated to you.