Nancy Hatcher has served at the Tallapoosa County Schools central office as director of personnel for the past 12 years with 15 years of experience prior to that as a classroom teacher. Hatcher now wants the opportunity to serve the county school system in a different way — as superintendent.
Hatcher’s platform focuses on two main ideas: student achievement and cutting wasteful spending. She said if voters elect her as superintendent, she will assess issues then make the necessary changes immediately.
“The ideal superintendent should be someone you can trust to do what she says she’ll do,” Hatcher said, “someone who will make decisions that’ll be fair for all students, not just a few.”
If elected, Hatcher plans to launch focus groups within the school system’s different communities so she will have a better understanding of the students’ needs. She hopes this will help her gain some insight on what the communities’ expectations and needs are to in turn make the students more successful.
After conducting the needs assessment, Hatcher said the next step will be to identify the resources needed to help students move forward. Hatcher wants to review the resources already in place and make sure they are benefiting the school system.
“Oftentimes we throw money at things, at problems, instead of actually assessing what we need to do to fix it,” Hatcher said. “It’s time to put our taxpayer dollars where it matters and that’s in the classrooms.”
While cutting wasteful spending, Hatcher wants to ensure teachers have the resources and tools they need and maximize those without having constant disruption and interference.
The knowledge she obtained while working as a teacher has contributed to her knowing the importance of driven instruction in the classroom. The school system has put into practice one-to-one learning with Google Chromebooks in fourth through 12th grades while having classroom sets in third grade. Hatcher believes giving guidance and instruction to teachers on how to implement that technology in the classroom is crucial to a smooth classroom setting.
Hatcher wants to expand the fine arts and career technical programs and said there are several options to explore. She said trades and technical skills are immensely important for future high school graduates in her eyes simply because not all of the students should attend four-year universities.
“Career tech has got so many possibilities there that it’s exciting,” Hatcher said.
While campaigning, Hatcher said community members have asked what she would do about bullying within the schools. Hatcher said she plans to address the tough issue quickly and take a proactive approach.
“Every student has the right to attend school every day and be safe — safe from harm, harassment and intimidation,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher wants to bring back the principle of teachers having the time to teach. Teachers have a large amount of professional development and well-developed strategies to use in the classroom.
“(Superintendents) need to stay out of there as much as we can and let them do their jobs because we have a lot of good teachers in the county,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher is not a fan of recent discussion on the state having a uniform school calendar. She believes every community is different and every county is different; what may be good for one county might not be best for another. She said she thinks it is best for each school system to have the flexibility to fit the needs of its students.
In regards to the recently approved statewide set of math standards, Hatcher said she finds them to be similar to Common Core with a bit of added improvement.
Hatcher believes her time served at the central office has given her the necessary qualities to be eligible for such a high position. She understands the finances and personnel as well as classroom and student needs. She is proud she has built relationships with the teachers, students and parents. Hatcher also wants voters to know she is easily assessable and approachable.
“I’m a people person,” Hatcher said. “I love people and I love talking to them.”
If elected, Hatcher said her communication with the community would be excellent because of the relationships she has built with citizens.
Hatcher thinks one of the biggest problems facing the school system today is academic success. She plans on putting a higher focus on them as well as improving the statewide assessment scores even more by continuing to compare data like she has been doing for years now.
She ultimately wants to improve all facets of education throughout the school system.
“We have a lot of changes that are getting ready to take place with all the construction,” Hatcher said. “I see much nicer facilities, growth in academics and hopefully growth in our sports — that our programs continue to get better as we go.”
Making Tallapoosa County Schools a school system rather than a system of schools is something Hatcher said is a priority of hers in order to make the system more cohesive and unified.