Locals across Alexander City, New Site and Dadeville reported hearing a mysterious boom, followed by a jolt, on Facebook Thursday morning. Some reported hearing it in the early hours of the morning while others said it was around 9 or 9:30 a.m.
Antionette Turner said she heard a noise around 4 a.m. she compared to an earthquake, causing her house to shake and her bed to jolt.
Kimberly Fuller, who lives north of Alex City off Pearson Chapel Road, described a similar banging noise that she estimates took place around 2 a.m.
“It actually knocked my heater off my dresser,” Fuller said.
Others said they heard a boom after they were already up for the day. Mike Montgomery, who has been living in a pop-up camper in his mom’s driveway in order to be a caregiver for his family, said he heard the boom in this morning in their Turtleneck Road area neighborhood.
“I was in the pop-up outside their front door and thought one of (my family members) fell inside their house,” Montgomery said. “It was a sound I’m not used to hearing here and I’ve been (here) four months.”
Deidre Ogletree was at her home on Campground Road when she felt the house jolt sometime around 9 a.m.
“It was a sudden boom and then a shaking,” she said.
Sheila Meadows Tucker said it rattled the windows and doors at her house on the Tallapoosa River. According to her husband, Curtis Tucker, the sound came from the West.
“It was mid-morning before 10 and my husband and I were sitting and talking when we heard the boom and felt the windows and doors rattle,” Tucker said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘What was that?’”
No one reported seeing any source of the noise, nor any damage.
In Nov. 2017, a similar boom, nicknamed “Bama Boom,” was heard across northern Alabama despite no seismic activity being detected. At the time, the Birmingham National Weather Service had no explanation, hypothesizing via Twitter it was the sonic boom of an aircraft or a meteorite in the Leonid meteor shower.
Curtis Tucker, who used to live in Kansas near an Air Force base, is familiar with the sound of sonic booms and said it very well could have been one.
According to the website Bama Boom Tracker, where users can submit their own reports, a boom was heard outside Selma on Thursday. No other reports have been submitted so far.