For community engagement and a chance to explore the beauty of downtown Dadeville, Zazu’s Verandah owners Rick and Mitzy Hidding have partnered with Raining Dogs Gallery owner Will York for an evening of music and art from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
A group of local musicians who typically plays at nursing homes and long-term care facilities has been itching to play some tunes and initially offered to do a free jam session under Zazu’s recently renovated awning.
“The way it started was because of COVID-19 and these musicians that will be playing had been playing at nursing homes, hospitals and things of that nature, which have been affected,” Mitzy Hidding said. “As a result, they have not been able to perform or practice much so they asked if they could come jam for free downtown on Zazu’s sidewalk.”
Zazu’s is a community gathering space that opened around the time the coronavirus pandemic hit and the Hiddings are excited to showcase the space.
“We will open Zazu’s and offer beer and wine that has to be consumed on premise,” Hidding said. “Will said he would be open with the hopes of getting some people in the gallery. We talked to the musicians and they were hip on it. They will actually play over by Raining Dogs.”
York has not had anyone in the building since December and has a new artists’ showcase featuring mosaic pieces. The artists haven’t had the opportunity to share their works, so he’s going to keep up the display until Friday.
“A lot of people have no idea that we have such a fabulous art gallery (in Dadeville),” Hidding said. “The group of mosaic artists did their opening show about four days before the world shut down so no one’s been able to see it.”
The Hiddings made sure to get the blessing of town officials to pursue the event as well.
“We called (Mayor Wayne Smith) to be on the up and up and he was loving it,” Hidding said. “We made sure to talk to (Dadeville) police chief Jonathan Floyd who was also very excited.”
The group of musicians will perform an impromptu jam session with a variety of instruments. Judy Hughes, part of the Lake Martin Dulcimer Group, is one of such musicians and plays pretty much anything with strings.
“I’ve been told she’s very talented,” Hidding said. “Also spoiler alert, they asked how to pronounce our names and said they’re writing a song, so I wonder what little ditty they come up with.”
With enthusiasm high to make this a regular occurrence, saxophonist Tom Gassaway has agreed to play June 18 and local guitarist Ryan Downing has committed to play June 25. Taylor Holt has agreed to play July 2. Holt is the choir director at Auburn Junior High School and performs anything from contemporary worship to pop, rock and folk music. He is skilled at singing and playing guitar and keyboard.
“We talked to a couple others as well and thought if we could do this for two, three, four weeks to get people downtown and see how beautiful the square is that would be great,” Hidding said.