Antwian Laquan Morgan, 20, of Dadeville has been named as the victim who died as a result of the shooting at Benson’s Community Center on Sunday. His name was released Wednesday afternoon.
The early Sunday morning shooting death of Morgan still has investigators scratching their heads.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said police have talked to people who were at Benson Community Center on Saturday night and Sunday morning, but most are saying little about who pulled the trigger killing Morgan, 20, of Dadeville and injuring a 32-year-old from Sylacauga.
“We haven’t been able to determine a motive yet,” Turner said.
Court records state Morgan was out of jail on a $200,000 bond after being arrested for murder, attempted murder and four counts of robbery following a March incident in Camp Hill. Morgan was also arrested by ACPD for driving under the influence in July just days after a preliminary hearing on the murder charge. The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office sought to have Morgan’s bond revoked, but the courts allowed Morgan to remain out of jail on bond.
“We haven’t been able to rule out what allegedly happened (in Camp Hill) as a motive,” Turner said. “We are still trying to round up witnesses and persons of interest.”
Turner said what happened in the hours leading up to the 2 a.m. Sunday incident is cause for concern.
“Several fights broke out that night,” Turner said.
Turner said the police department reached out to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to help get more information for investigators to be able to use to solve the crime and make an arrest.
Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-329-6767 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). The toll free number 1-833-AL1-STOP can also be used.
A tip may lead to a cash reward from CrimeStoppers.