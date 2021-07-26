Fugitive Willie Frank Wyckoff was arrested near Dadeville Monday afternoon where he was charged with the murder of Michael Johnson, 70, who had been found dead in a wooded area near Highway 50.
The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and Tallapoosa County Narcotic Task Force made the arrest on Edgeview Drive "without incident," Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said in a statement.
According to Abbett, Johnson was killed Friday. On Sunday, law enforcement asked for the public's help in locating Wyckoff and said he was considered armed and dangerous.
Wyckoff has had several criminal court proceedings over the last three decades according to court records. In 2006 Wyckoff pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing several other charges. In 1995 he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.