Dianna Porter has been successful in transforming Keebler Park and hopes her organizational efforts can brighten the walls of Dadeville.
Porter was at Tuesday’s Dadeville City Council meeting asking for permission to research the development of Murals of Dadeville Association (MODA). She said the yet-to-be-formed organization would assist in the development of murals along walls in the city with the council having the approval of each piece.
“(MODA) would be a liaison between the community and the city,” Porter said. “Mural installations have been talked about for a while in Dadeville. Some property owners have expressed interest.”
Porter had previously met with Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith about the idea of creating MODA. She said the small organizational group was looking at rules and regulations from other cities to come up with a plan for the council to consider. The plan is for MODA to work with the property owners and artists to plan the work so no one is surprised.
“It has to be a piece of art,” Porter said. “It can’t be political; it can’t be advertising. We will help make the art compliant. Hopefully once it gets to you it is already worked out.”
Porter said the council would have ultimate authority approving final art. She said the city is not new to murals.
The mural at the Dadeville Public Library needs to be refreshed and would be the group’s first project to tackle.
Also at the meeting, Dadeville Dixie Youth board member Mike Simmons asked to use city facilities to practice for games. Simmons said games start June 15 and they want to get back into the swing of things.
Simmons presented the organization’s plan to operate and said it follows the state’s guidelines for social distancing, sanitation and more. Simmons said the city’s approval is necessary so the organization can determine how many children will participate in the baseball and softball programs.
“We would like a facility to practice in,” Simmons said. “If you don’t approve it, we can’t figure out who is going to participate.”
The council did not consider the proposal as it was presented after the noon Friday deadline to get on the council agenda. Smith said officials will look into the matter.
“We are going to proceed with caution,” Smith said. “We are going to check with the attorney to check on legal and ethical obligations. I hope the children understand. We are dealing with something we have never dealt with before.”
The council approved participating in the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday.
“We will not collect the city portion of sales tax on certain items,” Smith said. “The state and (Tallapoosa) County have already agreed to it too.”
Councilmember Roy Mathis said he had received many complaints from citizens about the new traffic flow around the courthouse. But Smith said compliments have outweighed the negatives.
“I’ve had some negatives but I’ve had a lot of good comments,” Smith said. “It looks better than ever in my lifetime. There are now some interests in those buildings.”
Mathis said he had also received complaints about brush pickup and city grass cutting. Smith said the street department had been helping with cleanup from the April storm and there was still a lot of it to be done, but hopefully city schedules would get back to normal soon.
Councilmember Tony Wolfe told police chief Jonathan Floyd he was still getting complaints from citizens about people riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers on city streets.
“We are doing everything we can,” Floyd said. “By the time we get there, they are gone.”
In other action of the Dadeville City Council:
• Scheduled a public hearing on vacating Eufaula Street for the July 14 council meeting
• Approved a four-year lease with Alabama Power Company for the building and property of the Dadeville Fire Department Station 2. The annual lease payments are $450 with a 1% annual increase.
• Approved amending the city’s ordinance dealing with political signs to clean up language making it easier to understand
• Was reminded of the citywide cleanup at 8:30 a.m. June 6
• Approved two recreation center rentals for November 2020 and May 2021. The council denied one for June 6 and tabled a decision on a rental for June 13 based on the latest health orders from Gov. Kay Ivey.
• Appointed city clerk Debbie Minor as the municipal election official for the upcoming city election
• Approved minutes from its last meeting
• Threw out bids for rights of way grass cutting and approved a $425 biweekly stipend for a city employee to do the work
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 with a pre-meeting at 5 p.m.