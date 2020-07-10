Municipal elections are more than a month away but the work to get on the ballot has already begun.
Qualifying for municipal candidates in Alexander City started Tuesday morning. By Thursday afternoon, seven possible candidates had already visited city clerk Amanda Thomas to see about getting their names on the ballot for mayor or city council in Alexander City.
“I have had seven to come see to qualify so far,” Thomas said. “I have two with appointments (today).”
Thomas has only posted only two names on the qualifying list in the lobby of city hall as of Thursday afternoon as those are the only ones the Alabama Ethics Commission has approved so far. The process is the reason Thomas recommends visiting her now and not on the last day — July 21.
“Once a candidate sees me, they have five days to fill out a Statement of Economic Interest with the Alabama Ethics Commission,” Thomas said. “Once the ethics commission gets that form, they have five days to get it back to me.”
Thomas is requesting candidates visit her earlier in the qualification period to ensure candidates can get their names on the ballot.
“If a candidate waits to qualify with me on July 21, they have five days to file with the ethics commission,” Thomas said. “If the ethics commission takes five days, I don’t get the name back until July 31. The election is Aug. 25. Ballots have to be printed, absentee ballots as well. With the deadlines for printing ballots, it will be close already if there is no delay at the ethics commission.”
Thomas said she is seeking poll workers for the municipal election to make sure the city can hold the election.
“They have to live and vote in the district where they will work,” Thomas said. “Due to COVID-19 we have had several workers that cannot help out.”
Thomas said those wanting to serve as poll workers need to speak with her by calling 256-329-6700 and leave a message with address and other contact information. She said there will be training classes to learn how a poll must be run to comply with state and federal election laws.
As of Thursday, incumbent District 3 councilmember Scott Hardy and hopeful District 6 councilmember James “Jimmy” W. Keel had qualified with both Thomas and the Alabama Ethics Commission.
Incumbent Mayor Tommy Spraggins and business owner Woody Baird have told The Outlook they intend to qualify as a candidate for mayor.
Incumbent councilmembers Bobby Tapley, District 1; Buffy Colvin, District 2; Eric Brown, District 4; Chris Brown, District 5 and Tim Funerburk, District 6 have told The Outlook they intend to seek reelection to the Alexander City City Council.