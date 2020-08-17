If a voter wants to cast an absentee ballot in next Tuesday’s municipal elections, they better hurry.
With potential delays in mail service and a Thursday deadline to apply for an absentee ballot, Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said there is still a way to apply for and get an absentee ballot. Thomas reminded Alexander City city councilmembers of the approaching deadline at Monday’s meeting.
“I recommend anyone seeking to apply for an absentee ballot to come by my office,” Thomas said. “Absentee ballots have to be in my office by noon Tuesday. Applications to apply have to be in my office by Thursday. That leaves only five days for a ballot to be mailed and then mailed back.”
Thomas said those applying for an absentee ballot can do so in her office at city hall and can vote if the voter’s address can be verified on the voter’s list using an i.d.
“We have already had some come in apply, get verified and cast a ballot,” Thomas said. “We have two people there that can witness it and we put it in the box.”
The effort on absentee ballot is already paying off.
“We have issued over 130 ballots,” Thomas said. “We have a lot coming back in already.”
The Alexander City City Council also:
• Approved the rezoning of property on U.S. Highway for commercial use
• Approved a amendment to an Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) bid adding a 10% variance for unseen subsurface conditions
• Approved an amendment to a resolution for the removal of dilapidated structures
• Approved a request for P.U.S.H. to a hold a gospel event at the Cooper Recreation Center on Saturday, Sept. 12
Look for full coverage of the Monday Alexander City council meeting in Wednesday’s Outlook.