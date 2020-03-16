Mr. Roy McGuire
January 10, 1948 - March 14, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Roy E. McGuire, Sr., 72, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at River Road Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Albert Pike officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Memorial Park.
Roy was born on January 10, 1948 to Claude McGuire and Malinda Drennan.
Mr. McGuire recently retired from Prime Trucking after 35 years of dedicated service as truck driver. He loved driving trucks so much he drove over a million miles and was later inducted in the Million Miles Club. Along with driving trucks, Roy had many hobbies and passions. He loved flags and hats and has a collection of them. On a nice sunny day, one could find him on his Harley Motorcycle or in his cherry Corvette cruising through the city. But most of all, Roy loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of River Road Baptist.
Mr. McGuire peacefully transitioned away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Baptist South Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama surrounded with the love of his family.
His precious memories will be cherished by his wife of 55 years, Shirley McGuire, a son, Roy McGuire, Jr. and his wife Sharon Remmler, two daughters, Wendy Keithly and her husband Rodney Keithly, Faith Goeble and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relative and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences can be sent to the family at wrightsfuneralhomeservice.com
Professional Service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home