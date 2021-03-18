Some Alexander City employees could be working from the new municipal complex next month.
Mayor Woody Baird said many of the issues involving the newly renovated building have been rectified that were on the punch list following construction.
“We have a lot of things that even if they weren’t anticipated or they just weren’t done,” Baird said. “At this point with city stuff and contractor stuff being split, it’s really hard to determine whose is whose. We don’t have time to sit down and argue and figure it out.”
Baird said city employees have been doing a lot of work to ready the building for the move.
“It is just like cubicles we had set up in one of the big work areas,” Baird said. “Well, a cubicle has got to have power and data. Nobody thought about it. We are having to go in and put drops out of the ceiling into the cubicles.”
Even the noted plumbing issues have been resolved through the city just to speed things up.
“We found some clogs,” Baird said. “We had a plumber come in and routed out the lines. Everything is flowing right now. All the toilets flush. All the sinks drain.”
Baird said the break room and vending still need to be set up but that is not slowing the move.
“We are just moving along,” Baird said. “(Tuesday) morning we have been moving because it is raining. All of our employees who work outside and can’t work because of the rain have been moving file boxes. They took a whole truck full over there — maps and stuff and put them in the file room on the third floor.
“They are taking the non-essential stuff over. We want to get it gone.”
The police department is moving a few things too.
“They have a big dumpster, they are throwing stuff away,” Baird said. They are in the process of cleaning out stolen property that hasn’t been claimed and moving it.”
Police dispatch will be the first to move.
“We have to get it in there and set up and running,” Baird said. “Then we will transfer one operator at a time. Once it is running good, we are moving the police department.”
Once the police department is up and running in the municipal complex, other departments will be moved one by one.
“It’s one department at a time,” Baird said. “My plan right now is to have them totally functional before we start moving anyone else. That way we won’t have any confusion, people running into each other. They won’t be waiting for computer stuff, or anything. They will be done and up and working.”
Baird said department heads have already been looking at how various city departments will move.
“Utilities and meter readers because they are kind of one unit,” Baird said. “It has to be done between billing cycles. We have to get them over there, set back up and running or we may go and do the building department or finance. Then we look at the other departments — public works, light department, water department.”
Barid said not every city employee will make the initial move.
“Basically the only thing we are moving in the departments down there right now is the department head and admin staff,” Baird said. “Anybody that spends the majority of their day behind the desk is going to go there. If it is guys out in trucks, they are not going there right now. They are staying in their shop right now.”
The public will get a chance to view the renovated building.
“We will have an open house after the police department gets in but before any other departments make the move,” Baird said. “It allows people to walk through. We don’t have to worry about bumping and breaking stuff. It will just be furniture. You will see the signs and let people come through and see the building.
“We will likely do it on a Sunday after lunch in late April or May.”