A motorcycle and vehicle cruise to benefit a late Alexander City resident’s parents will be held Saturday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Alexander City resident Nikki Baker, 29, died July 10. Outcast Riding Family, a local group that holds rides to raise money for families and veterans, is hosting the event to donate money to Baker’s parents.
Pattie McLain, of Outcast Riding Family, personally knew Baker and her parents Roy Jack and Trish Baker.
“I was blessed enough to (know) her as a small child,” McLain said. “When she was born, she was a blessing to everybody. Everybody loved her. She was good hearted; she would help anybody she could help. I’ve known that family forever.”
The riding has raised money to cover others’ funerals and pay for veterans’ remodeling projects to make their homes handicap accessible. McLain said the group is helping with Baker’s funeral costs.
“We were trying to take some of the burden off of them,” McLain said. “We’ve done several of them. We rode for a young girl who passed away a few years ago and it’s more or less to help them out.”
The planned ride will start at the Sportplex and the route will follow U.S. 280, AL Highway 50 and AL Highway 63 before heading back to the Sportplex. It’s about 80 miles and will take more than an hour, according to McLain.
The ride is also including cars and trucks because Baker’s family likes classic vehicles.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the ride starts is at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served after the ride and the event will feature door prizes from local businesses including Who’s Diner.
Registration is $20 per motorcycle, $25 per motorcycle with a passenger and $30 for four-wheel vehicles.
“We’re thankful for what we get no matter how small it is or how much it is we’ve raised as much as $2,000 on some,” McLain said. “We’ve raised as much as $5,000 on some, so it really depends. There’s also an account set up for River Bank & Trust in Alex City if you would like to stop right in there and donate if you like.”
McLain said people should attend the event to have fun and help Baker’s family.
“It’s a good thing to do,” McLain said. “We never know when it could be our own family that’s needing this help. When I do it and I come home after it and the hard work is all over with and everything’s cleaned up and put up and you’re home and you lay down, I lay down with a full heart knowing that I’ve reached out and I want to help somebody who needed it.”