Some people go to college to get away from their parents or their hometown. Not Jamie Whitehead. In fact, Whitehead was glad when his mother decided to go back to college to pursue her master’s degree after he graduated from Benjamin Russell High School.
“It’s not typical for some, but it worked out well,” Whitehead said. ““It’s so special because I’m receiving a degree in software engineering, but I got into computers because of my mother, helping her troubleshoot problems and learning from her in our home. She taught me by example.”
Donna Jackson, Whitehead’s mother, used to repair computers on their dining table in their Alexander City home. Whitehead found a passion for repairing computers just like Jackson did — by watching someone else do it.
“My father was an electrician and I followed him everywhere. I was wiring houses by the time I was five years old,” said Jackson, whose passion evolved to wiring computers.
Jamie Whitehead grew up intrigued with his mother’s ability to take a computer apart, re-wire the hard drive, its motherboard, graphics card, then put it back together. He carefully watched her repair clients’ devices in the family kitchen and absorbed what he saw.
“People needed replacement hard drives and they’d bring them to me,” said Jackson, a 1990 computer engineering alumnus, who not only works as a PC technician, but also full-time as a software developer at Health Care Systems, Inc., and computer class instructor at Auburn University at Montgomery. “Jamie followed me around like I followed my dad and asked question after question. When he built his first computer, we built it together.”
Jackson, a mother of four, received a master’s degree in computer science and software engineering through Auburn University’s online program, while Whitehead received an undergraduate diploma in computer science and software engineering.
Whitehead and Jackson graduated with their degrees earlier in December.
How it all began
Why computer science? For Whitehead, who has spent the past two years as a student worker in the Harbert College of Business’ IT department, the answer is simple. He followed in his mother’s footsteps since childhood. A passion for video games and how they are coded/programmed helped, too.
But Jackson’s journey to computers didn’t begin until her junior year of high school. Cruising through Benjamin Russell High School’s advanced diploma college preparatory program, she realized she needed another class credit. Then fate stepped in.
“Out of the blue, my counselor said, ‘We’re starting a computer class.’ We used those old Radio Shack TRS-80s to learn basic programming and I’ve been fascinated ever since,” Jackson said. “Though I spent a lot of time working with my father, I knew I didn’t want to be an electrician. When I got into this computer class, it intrigued me. I’ve got to make a special shout-out to our high school chemistry teacher, A.J. Price, who not only agreed to teach that computer class but also introduced students to potential careers. I began researching and the more I researched, the more I was interested in a career in computers.”
Jackson attended Auburn Engineering’s annual E-Day before high school graduation in 1985 and learned about the college’s new computer science and software engineering department. “I was hooked,” she said.
Jackson said advancing her education through Auburn’s graduate programs not only met a long-term goal, but it was also beneficial for her career pursuits.
“It wasn’t easy,” she said. “Technology changes so fast. I was scared when I committed to return to school two years ago. I wondered, ‘Would I be able to keep up because it was drastically different than when I was here the first time?
“I think everybody hits a wall on occasion,” Jackson said. “I did it as an undergrad student and again this past spring. I was teaching at AUM and working full-time. The classes I took required a lot of work. When you’re a distance student, you don’t get the classroom time to be taught the concepts. You had to wait. At night, on-campus students are doing the homework while I’m watching lectures and then doing homework, working 40 hours per week and being on call 24/7. I was wondering if I could finish, but my mom, kids, husband — and the Lord above said, ‘You can do this.’”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Whitehead — a champion wrestler in high school — endured similar struggles. After graduating from Benjamin Russell and earning an associates degree at Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City, he transferred to Auburn in 2019. Then COVID-19 happened.
“It was hard for me to get through classes because I was basically sitting around the house the whole time and everything was online,” he said. “I understand that it was rough for everybody. But when you’re sitting in a chair for 16 hours a day and can’t go out and do things or go to campus, it was very tough mentally. You’re seeing the same walls all the time.”
Sharing classes
Once on-campus classes resumed, Whitehead found himself with an unexpected game design and development classmate — his mother — who began graduate school in 2020.
College students sharing classes with their mothers might be weird to some, but not Whitehead.
“It was helpful because of her experience in the computer field,” he said. “If I was stuck with something, I could piggyback off her knowledge to better understand what I was doing wrong. She was there to answer anything and showed me ways to do things more efficiently. She said, ‘When you get in the real world, this is how they’re going to want you to do it.’
“We were also allowed to work together on group projects. With group projects, when you need to get in contact with someone else, you might not hear from them for days. But I know where my mom lives.”
The duo worked on a video game design project and created a game called Stranded in Cyberspace.
The project challenged them to think outside the box and to code around certain issues that one could face in the industry in the future.
Jackson said sharing a class in their Auburn journey was special, but also “normal.”
“He followed me around fixing computers for most of his life,” she said. “When we were in class, we were not mother and son -- we were classmates. We talked shop as if we were classmates. We had a team project – video game development process – which was cool because he incorporated some of his ideas and I incorporated some of mine.”
What’s next
Although Whitehead has no immediate plans to return to college and pursue a master’s degree, like his mother, Jackson is sure one day he will return.
“He’ll come around to it,” Jackson said. “Technology is always changing, and you have to keep learning.”
Whitehead, who is happy to be finished with classes, accepted a position as a software developer at Southeast Forest Products in Montgomery.
In his free time, he continues to work on his self-built computer. When asked if he would ever finish the computer, Whitehead laughed and said “no, it will never be finished.”