Jamie Whitehead and Donna Jackson

Jamie Whitehead and his mother Donna Jackson pose for a photo in their Auburn University caps and gowns.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Some people go to college to get away from their parents or their hometown. Not Jamie Whitehead. In fact, Whitehead was glad when his mother decided to go back to college to pursue her master’s degree after he graduated from Benjamin Russell High School. 

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

