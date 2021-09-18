Lake Martin Boutique
Siri Hedreen / The Outlook

A shopper peruses Lake Martin Boutique in Dadeville at its soft opening Friday.

Another shop is opening in Dadeville.

"We based it around the lake thing," Lake Martin Boutique co-owner Taylor Phillips said, describing the men's and women's clothing range as laid-back, chilled and fresh. The boutique held its soft opening Friday and already had a strong social media presence, with Instagram-ready neon wall art and a sign asking customers to tag the store on TikTok.

Phillips said it's been "a hot minute," however, getting the storefront across the street from Dadeville City Hall— which has been, variously, a post office, drug store, thrift store and movie rentals place — ready for business.

"We had to completely renovate the interior," she said.

Taylor co-owns the store with her mother Michelle Phillips, a fellow Benjamin Russell High School graduate from Alexander City. The local family (Michelle's husband and Taylor's dad, Craig, went to Dadeville High School) owns another boutique inside Ashland Pharmacy in Clay County.

Lake Martin Boutique will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 2. In the meantime, the store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

